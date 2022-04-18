IPL 2022, RR vs KKR: Brabourne Stadium pitch history, stats

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will play their sixth match of IPL 2022 against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) tonight at the Brabourne Stadium. RR have won three of their five games in the new season so far. They suffered a defeat against the Gujarat Titans in their previous outing.

The Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, are on a two-match losing streak. They started their season with three wins in four matches but have suffered a defeat in their previous two encounters.

Both teams will be keen to get back to winning ways in IPL 2022. The track at the Brabourne Stadium will suit the batters and the fast bowlers.

Before RR and KKR cross paths in Mumbai, here are some vital stats you need to know from previous matches played on this ground.

Brabourne Stadium T20 stats

T20 matches played: 11

Matches won by teams batting first: 6

Matches won by teams batting second: 5

Matches Tied: 0

Highest team score: 215/5 - Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2022

Lowest team score: 115 - Deccan Chargers vs. Mumbai Indians, 2010

Highest successful run chase: 211/4 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings, 2022

Average first innings score: 190

Brabourne Stadium last match

In the last match at this venue, the Lucknow Super Giants beat the Mumbai Indians by 18 runs. MI won the toss and decided to field first. A fine century from LSG skipper KL Rahul powered his franchise to 199/4 in their 20 overs.

Chasing 200 to record their first win of the season, MI lost wickets at regular intervals and ultimately managed only 181 runs in their 20 overs.

The pitch at this stadium was excellent for batting. Rahul smacked nine fours and five sixes in his 60-ball 103*. Overall, batters from the two franchises hit 13 sixes in 40 overs. A total of 13 wickets fell in the contest, with pacers bagging eight of them.

