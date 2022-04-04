IPL 2022, RR vs RCB: Wankhede Stadium pitch history, stats

After recording two wins in two matches, Rajasthan Royals will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore at Wankhede Stadium tomorrow. The Royals are one of only two franchises who have not lost a single match in IPL 2022 so far.

They opened their campaign with a big win against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The inaugural champions followed it up with a victory versus five-time champions Mumbai Indians.

On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bangalore have won one and lost one game in IPL 2022. The Faf du Plessis-led outfit lost their tournament opener to Punjab Kings but they bounced back with a win against Kolkata Knight Riders.

It will be interesting to see which franchise comes out on top in the first 'royal' battle of IPL 2022. Before Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals cross swords, here are some important numbers you need to know from previous T20 matches played at Wankhede Stadium.

Wankhede Stadium T20 stats

T20 matches played: 86

Matches won by teams batting first: 40

Matches won by teams batting second: 46

Matches Tied: 0

Highest team score: 235/1 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Mumbai Indians, 2015

Lowest team score: 67 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Mumbai Indians, 2008

Highest individual score: 133* - AB de Villiers (RCB) vs. Mumbai Indians, 2015

Best bowling figures: 5/18 - Harbhajan Singh (MI) vs. Chennai Super Kings, 2011

Average 1st innings score: 165

Wankhede Stadium Last Match

In the last match at Wankhede Stadium, Andre Russell's extraordinary performance helped Kolkata Knight Riders beat Punjab Kings by six wickets. KKR bowled out PBKS for 137 runs, courtesy of a four-wicket haul from Umesh Yadav. Then, a quickfire 70 from Russell guided them home in 14.3 overs.

A total of 14 wickets fell in that contest, with four going into the accounts of spinners. Batters from the two franchises smashed 17 sixes across two innings.

Edited by Diptanil Roy