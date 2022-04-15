IPL 2022, SRH vs KKR: Brabourne Stadium pitch history, stats

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Brabourne Stadium on Friday in IPL 2022.

Kolkata will be looking to bounce back to winning ways after losing against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in their last outing.

SunRisers Hyderabad are on a two-match winning run, having beaten the Chennai Super Kings and the Gujarat Titans in their last two games.

KKR have registered three wins from five games as opposed to SRH's two wins in four matches this season. KKR will look to bag their fourth win tonight.

Ahead of the match between the two sides, here are some vital stats you should know from the previous games hosted at the Brabourne Stadium.

Brabourne Stadium T20 stats

T20 matches played: 9

Matches won by teams batting first: 5

Matches won by teams batting second: 4

Matches Tied: 0

Highest team score: 215/5 - Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2022.

Lowest team score: 115 - Deccan Chargers vs. Mumbai Indians, 2010.

Highest successful run chase: 211/4 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings, 2022.

Average first innings score: 190

Brabourne Stadium last match

Delhi Capitals set a record score of 215 at this venue in the last game against KKR. A blistering opening partnership from DC pair David Warner and Prithvi Shaw saw Delhi cruise past the 200-run mark. KKR felt short by 44 runs in their run chase.

Captain Iyer scored a half-century but DC spinner Kuldeep Yadav bagged the Man of the Match trophy with a four-wicket haul in the second innings.

A total of 15 wickets fell in that match, with pacers accounting for seven of those scapls. The batter smashed 19 sixes in the 39.4 overs bowled overall in the game.

