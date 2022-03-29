IPL 2022, SRH vs RR: MCA Stadium pitch history, stats

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will kick off their IPL 2022 season tonight against the inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the MCA Stadium in Pune. SRH and RR are the only teams in the competition to have not played a single match so far. Both franchises will aim for a win in their season opener.

This is also the first time the MCA Stadium will play host to a game this season. All matches have so far been held in Mumbai. The ground in Pune has previously served as a home venue for Pune Warriors, Rising Pune Supergiant and Chennai Super Kings.

With SRH and RR all set to cross paths at this venue, here are some interesting stats you need to know from previous IPL matches hosted by Pune.

MCA Stadium T20 stats

T20 matches played: 38

Matches won by teams batting first: 18

Matches won by teams batting second: 20

Matches Tied: 0

Highest team score: 211/4 - Chennai Super Kings vs. Delhi Capitals, 2018

Lowest team score: 73 - Punjab Kings vs. Rising Pune Supergiant, 2017

Highest individual score: 106 - Shane Watson (CSK) vs. Rajasthan Royals, 2018

Highest successful run chase: 196/7 - Gujarat Lions vs. Rising Pune Supergiant, 2016

Average 1st innings score: 159

MCA Stadium - CSK vs PBKS match stats 2019

In the last IPL match hosted by the MCA Stadium, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by five wickets in 2019. PBKS scored 153 runs in the first innings, riding on a half-century from Karun Nair.

Lungi Ngidi stole the show for CSK with a four-wicket haul. A sterling 48-ball 61 from Suresh Raina then helped the franchise win in 19.1 overs. Deepak Chahar played an impressive cameo of 39 runs.

A total of 15 wickets fell in the match, with pacers taking 12 of them. The batters from the two teams smashed 15 sixes in 39.1 overs.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee