IPL 2022: SRH vs RR telecast channel list and live streaming details

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will kick off their IPL 2022 season against inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the MCA Stadium in Pune tonight. Both SRH and RR will be eager to make a winning start in the new tournament.

Having finished in the bottom half of the IPL 2021 points table, both franchises revamped their squads ahead of the new edition. While RR preferred to add some experienced stars to their bowling attack, SRH showed their trust in young talents.

Big names like Sanju Samson, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Kane Williamson and Nicholas Pooran will be in action during the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals.

On that note, here are all the telecast and live streaming details for this match.

IPL 2022 telecast channel list in India

Here is the full telecast channel list in India for the IPL fixture between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

India: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English), Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Bangla, Disney+ Hotstar (Live Streaming).

IPL 2022 Telecast channel list in US, England, Australia, UAE and Canada

Here are all the telecast and live streaming details for fans living in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and UAE:

USA & Canada: Willow TV

England: Sky Sports

Australia: FOX Sports

UAE: beIN Sports

Today IPL match time

The Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match will start at 7:30 PM IST. The start time in Australia is 1:00 AM, while fans in the UK can watch the match live from 2:00 PM onwards.

Cricket fans living in the UAE can witness the match from 6:00 PM onwards. The start time for Canada, meanwhile, is 10:30 AM.

