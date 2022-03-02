IPL 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad predicted XI, strengths, and weaknesses

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) team's auction table was one of the busiest in this year's IPL mega auction as they ended up with only ₹10 lakh left at the end. Their owner Kaviya Maran lifted the paddle more than anyone else as the Sunrisers were very aggressive bidders in the early stages.

Still, they purchased zero players in the first set.After all the hustle and bustle of the two-day auction, the Sunrisers Hyderabad have assembled what could be called a 'middling squad'.

As always, they have focussed on stocking up their Indian fast-bowling resources with the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Thangarasu Natarajan, and Kartik Tyagi, while staying away from big names.

They retained three players in Kane Williamson (₹14 cr), Umran Malik (₹4 cr), and Abdul Samad (₹4 cr) ahead of the auction. While Kane Williamson was an obvious choice, they have gambled on Malik and Samad to come good.

Malik set the speed gun on fire when he featured at the end of last season but is still unproven at this level. Samad has been around for two seasons but has failed to make an impact.

Star players David Warner and Rashid Khan weren't retained. Warner, who was sold to Delhi for ₹6.25 cr, was dropped midway through last season after some poor performances. Rashid moved on as he wanted to be a first-choice pick, something the Sunrisers couldn't offer.

The 2016 IPL champions also paid big money for Nicholas Pooran (₹10.75 cr), Washinton Sundar (₹8.75 cr), Rahul Tripathi (₹8.5 cr), and Romario Shepherd (₹7.75 cr).

Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2022: Biggest assets

Aiden Markram could play a lead role for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2022

Their strength will once again be at the top of the order with Tripathi, Markram and Williamson all required to complete the bulk of the scoring. Nicholas Pooran has been in good touch in the recently concluded India vs West Indies series with three half-centuries, and will look to continue that form in the IPL.

The lack of a genuine pacer who bowls at speeds of over 140 kmph has been a worry for them. But they have addressed that issue with purchases of Kartik Tyagi and Umran Malik.

Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2022: Weak links

Will this be Abdul Samad's year in the IPL?

The lack of a quality spinner might come back to haunt them in the latter stages of the tournament as the pitches start to dry out and aid spin. They haven't replaced Rashid Khan, and the likes of Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, and Abhishek Sharma are nowhere near having the same guile and skill as the wily Afghanistan cricketer.

They have taken huge punts on Pooran and Romario Shepherd. Now, the Sunrisers need them to have a good season in order to have a chance of qualifying for the playoffs.

The fitness issues of Bhuvneshwar and Natarajan are also a cause for concern, although they have decent replacements in Kartik Tyagi and Marco Jansen.

Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2022: Probable composition of the side

Nicholas Pooran is going to be key for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the middle order

Rahul Tripathi scored close to 400 runs in the Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) run to the Final last year. He will be key in exploiting the powerplay in place of Warner for the Hyderabad-based franchise. Abhishek Sharma opened for SRH at the end of last season and could continue to do so this year as well.

Kane Williamson will be the navigator in the middle overs and is probably the best in the world in that role. Aiden Markram has had a renaissance in white-ball cricket in the past year, batting at No. 4 for South Africa. The Proteas batsman can also play in the top order.

The back end of the innings has been a problem for the Sunrisers Hyderabad for a long time. They will look to address that issue with the addition of Nicholas Pooran, who will also provide a left-handed option in the middle-order.

Samad and the big-hitting Romario Shepherd, who also bowls at the death, will be the finishers for SRH. Washington Sundar will assume the role of the leading spinner while his batting might come in handy. SRH can field an all-Indian fast-bowling attack with Bhuvneshwar, Umran, and Natarajan.

PREDICTED PLAYING XI: Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (C), Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Abdul Samad, Romario Shepherd,Washington Sundar, Umran Malik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Thangarasu Natarajan.

Best buy: Thangarasu Natarajan (₹4 cr)

If fit, Natarajan is one of the best death bowlers going around

Thangarasu Natarajan is a highly-skilled bowler. But a lot will depend on his fitness. In fact, it was his fitness that probably brought his price down. But when he is fully fit, the seamer from Tamil Nadu is one of the most lethal bowlers in the death overs. If he continues his good work, he could end up in the league of Jasprit Bumrah, Kagiso Rabada, and the like.

Risky buy: Abhishek Sharma (₹6.5 cr)

Abhishek Sharma hasn't lived up to the hype around him

The spin-bowling all-rounder from Punjab has failed to repay the faith shown in him by the management. He has been around the setup for two seasons and has had plenty of opportunities to showcase his talent. This season might be the last chance for him before the management's faith wears off.

To sum it up, Sunrisers Hyderabad have assembled a decent enough squad and have an outside chance of making it to the playoffs. But it will depend a lot on how the overseas and young players deliver for them.

