IPL 2022: Top 3 batting performances in RCB vs KKR fixtures 

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), two teams with the largest fan bases in the IPL, will lock horns in Mumbai today (March 30) This will be the second outing of IPL 2022 for both.

There is a fierce rivalry between the two sides, with many headline-making encounters in the past. In 30 head-to-head matches, KKR have won 17 times while RCB on 13 occasions.

Both franchises have had contrasting starts to their campaigns this season. KKR got off to a thrilling start with a six-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK). RCB, on the other hand, were defeated by the Punjab Kings in a high-scoring contest.

As both IPL titans prepare to battle it out at the DY Patil Stadium, let’s take a look at three exceptional batting performances in RCB-KKR contests.

#3. AB de Villiers - 76* off 34 vs KKR in IPL 2021

AB de Villiers scored 76* vs KKR in 2021

Last season, RCB and South Africa legend AB de Villiers delivered a magnificent effort against KKR in Chennai. On a slow and sluggish surface at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, the right-hander played a match-winning innings and countered the tough conditions superbly.

After opting to bat first, RCB lost Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar in the second over. Glenn Maxwell dug in to help rebuild the innings along with Devdutt Padikkal before the latter was dismissed in the 12th over. This led de Villiers to the crease.

Despite a slow start, the South African was able to select the gaps with ease and then went berserk, hitting nine fours and three maximums. In the last three overs of the innings, the veteran smashed 56 runs and remained unbeaten on 76 off 34 balls. His strike rate of 223.5 helped propel RCB to 204/4 in their 20 overs.

KKR didn't manage to stitch together a long partnership and kept losing wickets at regular intervals in their chase of 205. The Bangalore-based franchise won the game by 38 runs in the end, while de Villiers was adjudged the Player of the Match.

#2. Virat Kohli - 100 off 58 balls vs KKR in IPL 2019

Virat Kohli in action during the match against Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2019

Prior to their game against KKR at Eden Gardens in 2019, RCB had endured a torrid run where they won just a single game in nine encounters. However, an inspired performance by their skipper Virat Kohli kept them alive in the tournament.

Bangalore appeared to be in major trouble when they batted first, as the KKR bowlers kept the run-flow under control. However, the right-hander kept his wicket intact and put up a 90-run stand with Moeen Ali for the third wicket. With the duo's contribution, RCB amassed 91 runs in the last five overs.

Kohli stepped up and played a skipper's knock. He smashed nine boundaries and four sixes to reach his fifth IPL ton. RCB posted a mammoth 213 runs on the board courtesy of Kohli's devastating strokeplay.

Despite KKR coming close to chasing down the total, Kohli displayed excellent tactical acumen by bringing in Moeen Ali for the final over. That proved to be yet another masterstroke, as Ali maintained his composure and protected the score to ensure RCB's victory.

#1. Brendon McCullum - 158* off 73 vs RCB in IPL 2008

The first-ever IPL game witnessed a breathtaking display of batting by former Kiwi skipper Brendon McCullum. He fabricated many records in his unbeaten innings of 158 off 73 deliveries against RCB in Bengaluru.

The Bangalore bowlers were sent on a leather hunt as McCullum, in an unforgiving mood, clobbered 13 sixes and 10 fours in his incredible knock. The New Zealand batter scored 50 off 32 balls, but he was just starting to warm up. McCullum continued to target the bowlers in a masterful display of pure power, finding the boundaries with aplomb.

The fact that Ricky Ponting, with a score of 20 runs, was KKR's next-best scorer, demonstrated McCullum's dominance. With Jacques Kallis being the most expensive RCB bowler by leaking 48 in his four, KKR posted a huge total of 222/3.

Under the weight of a big total, RCB collapsed and were dismissed for 82 in 15.1 overs. For KKR, Ajit Agarkar took three wickets, while Ashok Dinda and Sourav Ganguly each took two.

