IPL 2022: Top 3 Dinesh Karthik knocks in the IPL

The Lucknow Supergiants (LSG) will lock horns with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 31st match of IPL 2022 at the Dr. DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai tonight, April 19.

Both teams have the same win-loss record - four wins and two losses - but LSG are a place above RCB in third owing to the debutants' better net run rate.

The winner of tonight's clash could grab the top spot, momentarily at least, making the contest spicier. The likes of Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga and Harshal Patel have fired for the Challengers this season.

But today we will solely focus on Karthik, who was bought by RCB for ₹5.5 crore at the IPL mega auction in February. The 36-year-old has perfected the role of a finisher in the shrotest format. Moreover, he is just 20 short of amassing 6,500 runs in T20 cricket.

Following his unbeaten 66 off just 34 balls against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday, Karthik, who was adjudged the Player of the Match, said:

“I have bigger goals. I’ve been working really hard. My aim is to do something special for the country. This is part of my journey. I am doing everything I can to be part of the India team."

While he has been a part of six different IPL franchises so far, Karthik has put in several spectacular batting performances in the tournament over the years.

On that note, let's revisit the right-handed batter's top three IPL knocks:

#1 86 (48) - Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Daredevils in IPL 2013

Karthik was part of the Mumbai Indians (MI) camp in 2013. They won the toss and chose to bat first against the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals). Mumbai had a shocking start as they lost Ricky Ponting for a duck, while Sachin Tendulkar scored only one run.

Karthik then came to the middle and built a much-needed partnership with Rohit Sharma. The keeper-batter smashed 86 runs off just 48 deliveries with the help of 14 fours and two sixes.

The partnership helped MI post 209 runs, with Delhi managing just 165 in reply. Unsurprisingly, Karthik was adjudged the Player of the Match for his scintilliating knock.

#2 97*(50) - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2019

Karthik is yet to score a century in the IPL, but he came closest to hitting one in Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) colors. In the 43rd match of IPL 2019, KKR were playing the Rajasthan Royals (RR). Kolkata were batting first and lost both their openers quickly.

Karthik walked out to bat but couldn't stitch together match-winning partnerships as wickets kept falling at the other end. However, the right-hander held the fort and batted till the end, scoring an unbeaten 97 off 50 deliveries. His innings was studded with seven fours and nine sixes.

Although the Knights reached the 175-run mark, it proved to be inadequate as the Royals chased it down with four balls to spare.

#3 66*(34) - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022

Royal Challengers Bangalore's last outing saw Karthik play a fantastic knock to help the team beat the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Batting first, RCB started poorly and were under pressure as they kept losing wickets. Karthik walked out to bat at No. 7 and clobbered an unbeaten 66 off just 34 balls. His knock, comprising five fours and as many sixes, helped Bangalore post 189-5.

Delhi started brightly, but their middle order failed to sustain the momentum as they finished at 173-7. RCB comfortably won the game, with Karthik winning the Player of the Match award once again.

