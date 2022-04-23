IPL 2022: Top 3 Kane Williamson innings in the IPL

It's a double-header weekend and tonight's second clash is as good as the first. In game 36 of the IPL 2022, SRH will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

So far this season, RCB has won five matches while SRH have won four. Both teams have lost just two games and are in strong contention for the playoffs. Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik, Harshal Patel and Wanindu Hasaranga have been the top performers for RCB so far.

Meanwhile, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, T Natarajan, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar and Umran Malik have been in exceptional form for SRH. Though skipper Kane Williamson is still finding his feet, fans know what he is capable of if he gets going.

Williamson has often saved SRH from the jaws of defeat and changed the game for the team. Moreover, Williamson needs one more fifty-plus score to become the player with the second-most fifty-plus scores for SRH in the IPL, along with Shikhar Dhawan. David Warner stands first with the most fifty-plus knocks for the franchise.

On that note, let's take a look at three of his best knocks in the history of the tournament.

#1 89 (51) - SRH vs DC in IPL 2018

IPL Eliminator - Delhi v Sunrisers

Though the 2017 season wasn't as good as 2018 for the Kiwi skipper, Kane Williamson's IPL career-best came in the 21st match of IPL 2017 versus the Delhi Capitals.

SRH moved in to bat first but lost David Warner in just the second over. Then came Williamson, who had the responsibility of building a partnership. Shikhar Dhawan and Kane Williamson put together a 136-run stand to power SRH to a total of 191/4.

Kane scored 89 off 51 deliveries in a knock laced with six fours and five sixes. This is also the closest Williamson has ever come to a century. Despite Shreyas Iyer's half-century, the Capitals fell short by 15 runs and Williamson was adjudged the Player of the Match.

#2 84 (51) - SRH vs CSK in IPL 2018

IPL Eliminator - Delhi v Sunrisers

SRH reached the finals in 2018 and Kane Williamson was one of the reasons for this. In the 20th match of IPL 2018, SRH won the toss and put CSK in to bat first.

Ambati Rayudu and Suresh Raina put up a brilliant partnership to steer Chennai to 182/3. When it was SRH's turn to bat, wickets kept tumbling as Kane was assessing the situation from one end.

Without taking too much pressure, Williamson played his natural game and kept pushing forward. He scored 84 off 51 balls in what was a sublime performance. However, due to a lack of support from the other end, SRH fell short by four runs.

#3 81(42) - SRH vs RCB in IPL 2018

New Zealand v South Africa - 1st Test: Day 2

When SRH faced tonight's opponents back in 2018, it turned out to be a thrilling contest. Williamson's side put RCB in to bat and despite losing two early wickets, Bangalore kept going strong. AB de Villiers and Moeen Ali's brilliant 107-run stand powered RCB to 218/6.

The target seemed unreachable and many felt it was over for SRH after the first innings. Just like their opponents, SRH lost both their openers early in the game. This is where Kane stepped in.

Building a 135-run partnership with Manish Pandey, Williamson scored 81(42), in a knock that included seven boundaries and five maximums. RCB's bowlers, though, managed to curtail the damage and SRH ultimately fell short by 14 runs.

Although Williamson ended up on the losing side, this was an innings to remember.

