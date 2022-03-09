IPL 2022: Top 3 most successful captains in the IPL

The role of a captain in T20s is instrumental. Quite often, it is the tactical nous of a skipper that keeps the game moving. Over the years, captains in the IPL have been the center of attraction and have been one of the main reasons behind the triumph or failure of IPL teams.

Every side has plans A and B and how the captain moves and looks at plan C and D and extracts the best out of his players defines his tenure and how his side performs.

If we take a look at the results in the IPL over the years, the trend establishes the fact that a settled captain leads to settled teams and this then takes care of the results.

Here we take a look at the 3 most successive captains in the history of the IPL (minimum 50 matches):

3.) Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar was quite successful as MI captain

Sachin Tendulkar might not have had a good stint as the captain of India. However, he was quite successful when he led the Mumbai Indians. He was the main attraction of the side from 2008 to 2011 and during this phase, Sachin led the Mumbai Indians in 51 matches. He led his side to 30 wins and 21 losses and his winning percentage reads a commanding 58.82.

Sachin found his best years in the league in 2010 and 2011 and in both these seasons, Mumbai were a formidable unit. They were absolutely stunning in 2010 when they were favorites to clinch the title, but went down to Chennai Super Kings in a thrilling final.

2.) MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni has been a solid fixture for CSK

MS Dhoni was snapped up by Chennai Super Kings back in 2008 and has since been leading the side. He has also led the Rising Pune Supergiant in one season and so far, the wicket-keeper batter has captained in 204 IPL matches.

During this stint, he has won 121 matches and has lost just 82 matches. He has won the title four times - 2010, 2011, 2018, and 2021. His winning percentage in the league is 59.60.

Apart from all this, MS Dhoni has led his side into the playoffs in every season barring 2020. He also holds the record for playing most IPL matches as a captain.

1.) Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma has been sensational as a captain for MI

The fortunes of the Mumbai Indians changed as soon as Rohit Sharma took over the mantle as captain in 2013. He now has five IPL trophies in eight years as captain and is without a doubt one of the best skippers in the tournament.

Rohit has led Mumbai Indians in 129 matches, where he has won 75 matches and lost 50. His winning percentage is 59.68 which is the best for any captain who has led his side in more than 50 matches.

Going into this season, the Mumbai Indians have a new squad. However, they have still retained their core and after missing out on the title last season, Rohit will be keen to set the record straight. He is also India's captain now across all three formats and this should give him confidence.

