IPL 2022: Top 3 Suryakumar Yadav knocks in the IPL 

The 23rd match of IPL 2022 is set to take place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Wednesday, 13 April.

While the Mayank Agarwal-led team have won two out of their four games, the five-time champions are yet to get off the mark this season. Although Mumbai as a unit have struggled in IPL 2022, a few, including Suryakumar Yadav, have been in fine form.

The right-handed batter was one of Mumbai's retention picks ahead of the mega auction in February. While he missed the first two games with an injury, he has done well since returning to the team. Suryakumar, who has scored 120 runs (two back-to-back half-centuries against the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Royal Challengers Bangalore) in two IPL innings this year, is just 39 shy of completing 2,500 runs in the T20 competition.

On that note, let's take a look at three of his best batting performances in the history of the IPL.

#1 72 (47) - MI vs RR in IPL 2018

India v England - 4th T20 International

The 21st match of IPL 2018 was a thrilling contest between the Mumbai Indians and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. MI won the toss and elected to bat, but West Indies opener Evin Lewis was dismissed for a duck in the very first over.

Ishan Kishan walked to the crease to support Suryakumar Yadav, with the duo stitching together a 130-run stand in no time. Suryakumar played a sublime 72-run knock off just 47 balls, including three sixes and six fours.

MI ultimately posted 167-7, but Krishnappa Gowtham's fabulous 11-ball 33* snatched the game away from Mumbai as the Royals won the contest by three wickets.

#2 79*(43) - MI vs RCB in IPL 2020

India v England - 4th T20 International

Suryakumar Yadav won the Player of the Match award for an amazing knock in the 48th game of IPL 2020. Mumbai Indians, who were playing Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), won the toss and decided to bowl.

RCB posted a 164-6, courtesy of of of Devdutt Padikkal's 74 (45). In reply, MI openers Quinton de Kock and Ishan Kishan started brightly. But after the South African keeper-batter was dismissed for 37, Suryakumar walked in at No. 3.

While wickets kept falling for Mumbai, the right-handed batter anchored the chase. Despite facing constant heat from Virat Kohli and Co., he kept his cool and let his willow do the talking.

Suryakumar, who helped MI win the game by five wickets, scored 79*(43), including 10 fours and three sixes.

#3 82 (40) - MI vs SRH in IPL 2021

India v Namibia - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Although last year wasn't great for Mumbai as they failed to reach the playoffs, Suryakumar Yadav registered his highest IPL score against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2021. In a must-win game with certain permutations and combinations, Mumbai had to score big to have any chance of advancing to the playoffs.

Opener Ishan Kishan played a fantastic 84-run knock off just 32 balls, but couldn't stay till the end. When Suryakumar stepped in at No. 5, he knew he had to stick around until the 20th over to help his team register a big total. He smashed 82 off 40 balls with the help of 13 fours and three sixes as Mumbai amassed 235 runs.

Although SRH lost the game by 42 runs, it wasn't enough to help MI qualify for the playoffs.

