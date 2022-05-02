IPL 2022: Top 3 Umesh Yadav spells in the IPL

The 47th match of IPL 2022 will see the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) lock horns at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday (2 April). While RR are third in the standings with 12 points, KKR are eighth with six.

Rajasthan Royals are enjoying a great campaign with both Orange Cap holder Jos Buttler and Purple Cap holder Yuzvendra Chahal in their ranks. Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer have also fared well on the batting front, while the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, and Kuldeep Sen have been impressive with the ball.

KKR, on the other hand, are currently on a five-game losing streak. Their batters have largely been inconsistent, with the exception of skipper Shreyas Iyer and Andre Russell. However, pacers Tim Southee and Umesh Yadav have been Kolkata's best players this season.

Umesh, in particular, has been highly impressive this season. Having picked up 14 wickets from nine games, he is firmly in the Purple Cap race.

On that note, let's revisit Umesh's top-three bowling performances in the IPL.

#1 4/24 - Delhi Daredevils vs Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2013

Umesh Yadav registered his best bowling figures of the 2013 season against the Rajasthan Royals.

RR won the toss and elected to bat first. Umesh got rid of opener Kusal Perera in the third over, with Rajasthan skipper Rahul Dravid walking out with determination.

While it seemed impossible to get Dravid out, Umesh was handed the ball again. The pacer dismissed him for 65 (51) and later got rid of Stuart Bunny and Brad Hodge to restrict the Royals to 165/7. He ultimately returned with great figures of 4/24.

In reply, despite Warner's 77 (56), the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) fell short by five runs.

#2 3/13 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2014

When the 2014 IPL finalists met in the first Qualifier of the season, Umesh Yadav bowled a brilliant spell to help his team reach the summit clash. Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) won the toss and asked KKR to bat first.

Although skipper Gautham Gambhir was dismissed early, Robin Uthappa's 42 (30) and a few minor middle-order contributions helped Kolkata register 163/8.

In response, Virender Sehwag was dismissed in the second over by Umesh, handing KKR a significant boost.

Yadav later returned to the attack to dismiss the dangerous Glenn Maxwell and skipper George Bailey as Punjab folded for 135/8. Umesh was rightfully adjudged the Player of the Match for his figures of 3/13.

#3 4/23 - KKR vs PBKS in IPL 2022

Umesh Yadav registered his career-best IPL figures in the eighth game of the ongoing season against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Wankhede Stadium. KKR won the toss and elected to bowl.

Punjab kept losing wickets, but Bhanuka Rajapaksa's quick-fire 31 off nine deliveries and Kagiso Rabada's late assault helped them post 137. Umesh claimed the wickets of Mayank Agarwal, Liam Livingstone, Harpreet Brar and Rahul Chahar.

In response, Andre Russell's 70 off 31 deliveries, laced with two boundaries and eight maximums, helped KKR chase down the total in 14.3 overs. Umesh was yet again named the Player of the Match for his spectacular bowling performance.

