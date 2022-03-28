"That was the game-changer" - Wasim Jaffer on Odean Smith's catch going down in the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2022 match 

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) came up with a stunning performance against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the third match of IPL 2022 to chase down a stiff target of 205.

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer feels that Anuj Rawat dropping Odean Smith's catch in the 17th over may have cost RCB the game. Speaking on ESPNCricinfo, Jaffer pointed out that while Rawat took a fine catch to dismiss Liam Livingstone in the match, he failed to collect a straightforward chance later in the game to give Odean Smith a reprieve.

He also mentioned how in the very same over, RCB missed an opportunity to run Smith out as Harshal Patel failed to whip the bails in time. Jaffer opined that giving the batter two chances at such a crucial juncture ultimately cost Bangalore two vital points.

He said -

"I can understand the conditions weren't the best, but again, dropping those important catches. Anuj Rawat took a brilliant catch to dismiss Liam Livingstone and then dropped a simple one,. That was the game-changer, and then missed the run-out as well. If Smith had got out at that stage then things could have been different as Shahrukh Khan wasn't striking really sweet until then."

England star all-rounder Sam Curran, who is missing in action in IPL 2022, also spoke about the dropped catch in the same video. He stated that such instances are often demoralizing for the fielder as he tends to think that he has let his teammates down because of the missed opportunity.

He stated -

"There's no worse feeling on a cricket field than dropping a catch. You let your teammates down, the bowler down. I guess you thinking about whether you have dropped the game."

It is worth mentioning that Smith had scored just 1 run when Rawat dropped his catch in the deep. The right-handed batter was instrumental in Punjab's comprehensive victory with his unbeaten knock of 25 from just 8 deliveries.

"Half the job was done when RCB got 200 plus runs" - Wasim Jaffer

The ex-India opener stated that RCB can take a lot of positives from the game, despite the result not going in their favour. He suggested that while the batting unit made an impact in the game by registering an imposing total, their bowlers let them down.

Jaffer added -

"RCB did have a few positives going forward. They batted really really well. Half job was done when they got 200 plus. But they just couldn't get over the line. You could say that the conditions were a little bit against the bowlers, but I feel they've got the tools to get over the line."

RCB's next match in IPL 2022 is on March 30, when they take on the Kolkata Knight Riders at the DY Patil Stadium. Fans can catch the live-action of the encounter from 7:30 PM (IST) onwards on the Star Sports Network.

Catch the latest IPL live score and the updated IPL 2022 points table at Sportskeeda everyday!

Edited by Prasen Moudgal