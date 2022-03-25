[WATCH] Sunrisers Hyderabad members test their knowledge in a cricket quiz

Members of the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) franchise recently took part in a cricket quiz as part of their “Orange Quaralympics". Apart from players like Washington Sundar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, members of the support staff, Dale Steyn and Washington Sundar, also featured in the contest.

The participants were asked tough questions ranging from “What’s the most number of bowlers taken to complete one over in international cricket?” to “Who is the bowler who gave Sachin Tendulkar his only Ranji Trophy duck?”.

The participants were seen having a lot of fun during the quiz. SRH shared a video of the contest on their YouTube channel with the caption:

“The #Risers put on their thinking caps for Trivia Time! #OrangeQuaralympics #OrangeArmy #ReadyToRise #TATAIPL.”

SRH will be led by Kane Williamson in IPL 2022. The New Zealand batter was named captain after David Warner was sacked from the role midway through the IPL 2021 season.

“I think they’ll open with Abhishek and Kane” – Ashwin picks Sunrisers Hyderabad’s opening combination

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has opined that the Sunrisers Hyderabad might open with Abhishek Sharma and Kane Williamson. Ashwin, who has been picked by the Rajasthan Royals (RR) for IPL 2022, is likely to feature in the playing XI when they face SRH on March 29 in Pune.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin shared his views on the opposition’s opening conundrum. He explained:

“I don’t think they will open with Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi. I think they’ll open with Abhishek Sharma and Kane Williamson. Because they also have Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran. So, I feel they’ll play both of them. And so, if they wanna play both of them, I don’t know whether Aiden Markram will bat at 4 or 5. But I don’t know for sure. Anyway, our first game is going to be with them. I don’t know with which team they’ll go with.”

The 35-year-old joked:

“They might see our preview show and change their combination, we’ll never know!”

Ashwin was purchased by the Rajasthan Royals for ₹5 crore at the mega auction in Bengaluru last month.

Edited by Samya Majumdar