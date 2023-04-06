IPL 2023: 3 best knocks in KKR vs RCB fixtures over the years 

The two IPL franchises, with the largest fan bases in Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), will lock horns at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, April 6. This will be the second outing of IPL 2023 for both teams.

There has been a fierce rivalry between the two sides, with many headline-making encounters in the past. In 30 head-to-head matches, KKR have won 16 times while RCB have emerged winners on 14 occasions.

Both franchises have had contrasting starts to their campaigns this season. RCB got off to a thrilling start with an eight-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians (MI). KKR, on the other hand, were defeated by the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in a rain-affected contest.

As both IPL franchises prepare to battle it out tonight, let’s take a look at three exceptional batting performances in RCB-KKR contests.

#3 Chris Gayle - 102* off 55 vs KKR in IPL 2011

Jacques Kallis congratulates Chris Gayle for his ton [IPLT20]

Opening the innings for RCB, Chris Gayle raced away to a 55-ball hundred against KKR in Kolkata in IPL 2011. The Knight Riders posted a challenging 172-run target, however, a ''Gayle Storm'' made the chase a breeze for the touring party.

The big-hitting left-handed batter struck seven sixes and 10 fours in his innings as RCB romped home with nine wickets in hand.

Lakshmipathy Balaji had to bear the brunt of Gayle’s assault, going for 43 in his four overs. Rajat Bhatia went for 28 in his three overs, while Shakib Al Hasan conceded 29 in 2.1 overs.

Earlier, KKR’s total of 171/5 was built around 40s by Jacques Kallis, Gautam Gambhir, and Yusuf Pathan.

At the halfway stage, it seemed like a challenging total. But with Gayle in his element, it proved to be way too little.

#2 Virat Kohli - 100 off 58 balls vs KKR in IPL 2019

Virat Kohli pumped up after his century vs KKR [Pic Credit: IPLT20]

Prior to their game against KKR at Eden Gardens in 2019, RCB endured a torrid run where they won just a single game in nine encounters. However, an inspired performance by their skipper Virat Kohli kept them alive in the tournament.

Bangalore appeared to be in major trouble when they batted first, as the KKR bowlers kept the run flow under control. However, the right-handed batter kept his wicket intact and put up a 90-run stand alongside Moeen Ali for the third wicket. With the duo's contribution, RCB amassed 91 runs in the last five overs.

Kohli stepped up and played a skipper's knock. He smashed nine boundaries and four sixes to reach his fifth IPL ton. Bangalore posted a mammoth 213 runs on the board, thanks to Kohli's devastating strokeplay.

Despite KKR coming close to chasing down the total, Kohli displayed excellent tactical acumen by bringing in Moeen Ali for the final over. That proved to be yet another masterstroke, as Ali maintained his composure and defended the score to ensure Bangalore's victory.

#1 Brendon McCullum - 158* off 73 vs RCB in IPL 2008

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



It still remains the only by a KKR batter



#IPL #OnThisDay in 2008, in the first match of the IPL, Brendon McCullum smashed the RCB bowlers all around the park on his way to a massive unbeaten 158 in just 73 ballsIt still remains the onlyby a KKR batter #IPL 2022 #KKRHaiTaiyaar #OnThisDay in 2008, in the first match of the IPL, Brendon McCullum smashed the RCB bowlers all around the park on his way to a massive unbeaten 158 in just 73 balls 🙌It still remains the only 💯 by a KKR batter 👏#IPL #IPL2022 #KKRHaiTaiyaar https://t.co/ZPqQS3FO2H

The first-ever IPL game witnessed a breathtaking display of batting by former Kiwi skipper Brendon McCullum. He fabricated many records in his unbeaten innings of 158 off 73 deliveries against the Royal Challengers in Bengaluru.

The Bangalore bowlers were sent on a leather hunt as McCullum, in an unforgiving mood, clobbered 13 sixes and 10 fours in his incredible knock.

The New Zealand batter scored 50 off 32 balls, but he was just starting to warm up. McCullum continued to target the bowlers in a masterful display of pure power, finding the boundaries with aplomb.

Ricky Ponting, who scored 20 runs, was KKR's next-best scorer, demonstrating McCullum's dominance in the game. Riding on a generational knock, KKR posted a huge total of 222/3.

Under the weight of a big total, RCB collapsed and were dismissed for 82 in 15.1 overs. Ajit Agarkar took three wickets, while Ashok Dinda and Sourav Ganguly scalped two apiece to take the visiting side home.

Poll : 0 votes