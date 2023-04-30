IPL 2023: 3 milestones that can be reached in today's MI vs RR fixture 

The Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, April 30. It will be the only league fixture between the two sides in IPL 2023.

Mumbai, have once again underperformed so far this season. With just three wins in seven games, they are placed ninth in the table.

Rajasthan, meanwhile, have been flying high and are in second position in the standings with five wins in eight encounters. A win against MI will take them to the top of the table.

Every IPL game offers both teams a chance to reach certain milestones. Hence, some records are on the verge of getting shattered during the upcoming game as well.

On that note, let's take a look at the top three landmarks that can be reached in today's MI vs RR fixture.

#3. Ravichandran Ashwin could complete 300 T20 wickets

Ravichandran Ashwin celebrating a wicket vs CSK [IPLT20]

As far as T20s are concerned, Ravichandran Ashwin is one of the most underrated players. Across 301 T20 innings, Ashwin has bagged 298 wickets at an immaculate economy of under seven.

The wily off-spinner is just two wickets shy of completing 300 T20 scalps and if he bags those wickets against Mumbai, Ashwin will become only the second-ever Indian after Yuzvendra Chahal (311) to take over 300 T20 wickets.

#2. Mumbai Indians could become the most successful T20 team against Rajasthan Royals

Rohit Sharma and Sanju Samson at a toss during IPL 2022 [IPLT20]

The Mumbai Indians and the Rajasthan Royals, two teams that have been part of the tournament since its inception in 2008, have enjoyed a great rivalry over the years.

While RR have won 13 of the 29 games played between them, Mumbai have been victorious 15 times. If Mumbai bags another win over RR tonight, they will become the franchise with the most T20 wins over RR.

Currently, MI and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) both have 15 wins over RR, which is the joint-most on record. Mumbai have a golden chance to get past CSK in the tally.

#1. Rohit Sharma could have the second-most sixes in IPL history

Rohit Sharma - The MI skipper [IPLT20]

Birthday boy Rohit Sharma could topple a six-hitting record during the game against RR.

The 'Hitman' from Mumbai slammed his 250th IPL maximum in the previous game against Punjab. Another two lusty hits will take him above AB de Villiers' tally of 251 IPL sixes to make him the player with the second-highest number of sixes in the league's history. Chris Gayle, with 357 sixes, leads the charts.

So far, the flamboyant opener has 6,060 IPL runs, including 539 fours and 250 sixes.

