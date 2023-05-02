IPL 2023: 3 milestones that can be reached in tonight's GT vs DC match 

With the games coming thick and fast, the 44th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see the Gujarat Titans (GT) take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, May 2.

Both teams are at the opposite ends of the table. While Gujarat are the current table-toppers with six wins out of eight games, Delhi have had a horrid season so far and are languishing at the bottom of the table with just two wins in eight encounters.

The Capitals will enter tonight's game on the back of a loss against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at home. Unlike Delhi, Gujarat have been in spectacular form this season. They are on a three-match winning streak, defeating the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their previous encounter at the Eden Gardens.

Every IPL game offers both participating teams a chance to reach a certain milestone. Hence, some records are on the verge of being shattered during the upcoming game as well.

On that note, let's take a look at the top three landmarks that could be reached in today's GT vs DC fixture.

#3 Anrich Nortje and Axar Patel could complete 50 IPL wickets for DC

Anrich Nortje bowling for Delhi Capitals. [IPLT20]

Two in-form DC bowlers in Anrich Nortje and Axar Patel could complete personal landmarks on Tuesday. Both Nortje and Axar have been a vital part of the franchise's bowling unit for over two years now. Both could complete 50 IPL wickets for their side in the clash against Gujarat.

Nortje, who has taken 49 scalps across 37 innings is shy of just a solitary wicket to bag his 50th wicket for the Capitals.

Axar, meanwhile, has bagged 47 wickets so far and another three scalps would make him only the second-ever spinner after Amit Mishra (110 wickets) to complete a half-century of wickets for the Delhi franchise.

#2 David Warner could hit his 250th boundary for DC

David Warner in action for DC [IPLT20]

One of the most prolific overseas batters in IPL history, David Warner breaks records almost every time he steps onto the field.

Against GT, the Australian batter will have a golden chance of completing his 250 fours for the Delhi-based franchise.

Having mustered 74 maximums and 246 boundaries for the franchise, the Delhi skipper needs just four more boundaries to become only the third DC batter to achieve the feat after Rishabh Pant (260) and Virender Sehwag (292).

#1 Rashid Khan will play his 400th T20 game

Rashid Khan celebrating a wicket vs MI [IPLT20]

A modern-day great from Afghanistan, Rashid Khan could script himself into the history books in the fixture against Delhi on Tuesday.

Being one of the best white-ball bowlers at the moment, the leg-spinner has taken 542 wickets across 399 T20 matches so far.

Rashid will complete 400 T20 matches in his career when he steps onto the field against DC in Ahmedabad, becoming only the fourth-ever Asian player to achieve the landmark.

Only Shoaib Malik, Rohit Sharma, and Shakib Al Hasan are the other Asian players who have played more T20s than Rashid.

Moreover, given that the Afghani tweaker is just 24-year-old, it wouldn't be a surprise if he ends up being the player with the most T20 appearances in history.

