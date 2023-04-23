IPL 2023: 3 milestones that could be reached during today's KKR vs CSK clash 

The two finalists of the 2021 season, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), are set to go up against each other in Match 33 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The much-awaited encounter will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, April 23.

After a decent start to their campaign, KKR have lost their way a bit and will enter the game against CSK on the back of two successive defeats. They are placed eighth in the table with just four points from six games.

The Super Kings, meanwhile, have won their last two fixtures and are third in the table with eight points in six games. A win tonight might take them to the top of the table.

Every IPL game offers both participating teams a chance to reach a certain milestone. Hence, some records are on the verge of being shattered during the upcoming game as well.

On that note, let's take a look at the top three landmarks that can be reached in today's KKR vs CSK fixture.

#3 Ajinkya Rahane could complete 600 T20 fours

Ajinkya Rahane in action for CSK [IPLT20]

One of the most underrated batters in IPL history, Ajinkya Rahane could reach a significant personal milestone when he faces KKR on Sunday.

Having amassed 5,778 runs across 221 T20 innings, Rahane has clobbered a total of 598 fours in the shortest format of the game. Another two boundaries will take the Mumbai-born lad to 600 T20 fours, thus making him only the eighth Indian batsman to achieve the landmark.

Moreover, 443 of his 598 T20 fours have come in the IPL. This means that if Rahane manages to hit seven boundaries against his former franchise KKR, he will become only the seventh Indian batter to hit 450 IPL fours.

#2 Nitish Rana could become the first Indian to complete 100 sixes for KKR

Nitish Rana vs Sunrisers Hyderabad [IPLT20]

Having been a part of the Knight Riders since 2018, Nitish Rana is a player who likes to take the game to the opposition and doesn't restrict himself from hitting boundaries in the middle overs as well.

So far for KKR, Rana has scored 1898 runs in 76 innings. The current Kolkata Knight Riders skipper has also smashed 96 sixes in those innings.

He is just four sixes shy of completing 100 sixes for his side and thus becoming the first-ever Indian cricketer to do so for the franchise. Only Andre Russell (179) has hit more sixes for KKR than Rana.

#1 MS Dhoni could become only the second player to score 4500 runs for CSK

MS Dhoni in action vs RCB [IPLT20]

A man synonymous with CSK, MS Dhoni is another player who will be on the verge of completing a milestone in tonight's game at Eden Gardens.

Having mustered 4,463 runs at an average of 40.5 across 183 innings for CSK, Dhoni is the second-highest run-getter in the franchise's history.

Another 37 runs would take his tally to 4,500, thus making him only the second-ever cricketer after Suresh Raina (4,687) to complete the 4500-run mark for CSK.

