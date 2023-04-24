IPL 2023: 3 milestones that could be reached in today's SRH vs DC clash 

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals (DC), two teams at the bottom of the table, are set to battle against each other in Match 34 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The upcoming game will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday, April 24.

The hosts will enter tonight's game on the back of successive defeats against Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). They are placed ninth in the table with just two wins in six games.

DC, meanwhile, will be more confident following their first win of the season in their last game against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). After a horrendous start to their IPL 2023 campaign, the franchise are still languishing at the bottom of the table.

While neither side are on the brink of elimination as of yet, they are in a desperate hunt for two points. This would surely make the match a tightly contested one.

Every IPL game offers both participating teams a chance to reach a certain milestone. Hence, some records are on the verge of being shattered during the upcoming game as well.

On that note, let's take a look at the top three landmarks that can be reached in today's SRH vs DC fixture.

#3 Mayank Agarwal could complete 2,500 IPL runs

Mayank Agarwal has been one of the most disappointing batters in the tournament, to say the least.

The Indian international has scored just 115 runs at an average of below 20 across six outings so far. However, he will have a chance to redeem himself against DC.

If Mayank has a good outing and manages to score at least 58 runs against his former team, the 32-year-old will complete his 2,500 IPL runs.

#2 Bhuvneshwar Kumar could become the highest wicket-taker in DC vs SRH clashes

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, one of the most prolific bowlers in IPL history, will also be on the verge of creating a record in tonight's game.

With 14 scalps in 18 matches, the Indian veteran is the joint-second-highest wicket-taker in the matches between DC and SRH.

Another two wickets on Monday will take him to the top of the wicket-taking charts in DC vs. SRH matches. Rashid Khan's 15 scalps are currently the most by any bowler in DC vs SRH matches.

#1 David Warner could become DC's third-highest run-getter ever

On the back of his great form, David Warner is expected to be amongst the runs when he enters to face his former SRH team in Hyderabad.

The DC captain has scored 285 runs in six innings so far and another 23 runs will help him to shatter a personal record on Monday.

With 2,152 runs in 73 innings for Delhi, Warner is currently the fourth-highest run-getter for the franchise. He could well surpass Virender Sehwag on the tally, who mustered 2,174 runs in 79 outings for the Delhi outfit.

Given his form, Warner is certainly expected to overtake the Indian legend tonight.

