IPL 2023: 3 Players who Rajasthan Royals can use to replace Prasidh Krishna

A seasoned competitor in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Prasidh Krishna has played in 51 games and taken 49 wickets for an 8.92 economy rate. The Bangalore-born player has excelled internationally as well. In 14 ODIs, he claimed 25 victims for an efficiency of 8.29.

Krishna's incredible bowling performances were a steady feature of IPL 2022. He was the ball-carrying striker for the Rajasthan Royals and recorded 19 wickets in 17 games for an 8.29 economy. His prowess with the ball helped Sanju Samson & Co. advance to the T20 extravaganza's championships.

However, Rajasthan have been dealt a fatal setback ahead of the IPL 2023 as Prasidh Krishna has been forced to withdraw from the illustrious competition due to a stress fracture in his lumber. The talented speedster will be having surgery, and he may even be forced to withdraw from the ODI World Cup which will be held in September 2023.

In order to fill Krishna's position in the team, Rajasthan may seek to add quality pacers to their ranks since the 27-year-old will be absent for the upcoming season. Let's take a look at the athletes who could step in for Prasidh in this year's tournament.

#1 Dhawal Kulkarni

Could Dhawal Kulkarni replace Prasidh Krishna

Dhawal Kulkarni has a solid reputation in the domestic Indian cricket scene. His 274 wickets at an average of 27.24 came from 92 appearances in first-class cricket. In 129 games in the List-A style, the 34-year-old has claimed 223 victims for an economy of 4.66.

Kulkarni has frequently shown his class since the beginning of the lucrative T20 league. He has participated in 92 IPL games overall, gettiing out 86 opponents for a GDP of 8.31. The legendary pacer performed at the top of his game in the 2016 campaign, taking 18 wickets in 14 games for an average of 7.42.

Kulkarni is a seasoned customer who can ignite the upcoming season with his performances, even though he hasn't been able to duplicate his IPL 9 feats since then. As a result, the Rajasthan Royals might consider including the Mumbai pacer in their lineup.

#2 Wayne Parnell

Parnell has impressed on the T20 scene of late

Wayne Parnell has a solid reputation in the shortened version of the game, especially upon his return to international cricket. With his variations, he has rendered top-tier bowling teams useless while suffocating hitters for runs, especially in the power play overs and at the death.

The 33-year-old makes a big difference for his squad by using his bat expertly as well. Due to his aptitude to swing the new ball, he is a risky customer in the power play. The South African speedster can also finish opponents off by bowling toe-crushing yorkers at pace.

Parnell has participated in 254 T20 games and has 257 wickets at an average of 7.81. In those games, he has also hit 1,881 runs at a strike rate of 123.91. In T20I matches, the bowling all-rounder has excelled for South Africa, getting 57 wickets at an 8.11 economy rate.

As a left-arm pacer, Parnell adds variety to the pace assault, and his batting is an added bonus. As a result, the Rajasthan Royals squad might be keen to hire him for the IPL 2023 season.

#3 Sandeep Sharma

Sandeep Sharma is known for his proficiency with the new ball

A well-known player in the Indian Premier League is Sandeep Sharma. The legendary pacer has been a part of the prestigious competition since the 2013 IPL season and has repeatedly left the cricket community in amazement at his performances. In 104 IPL outings, he has taken 114 wickets for an economy of 7.77.

Sandeep has gained notoriety for his achievements with the new ball. He has caused mayhem with the ball and rattled batters with his swing. The legendary bowler has established his dominance on the cricket field by tearing through even the best batting lineups on his good days.

Sandeep has a track record of success in the IPL, so Rajasthan Royals may be tempted to add him to their roster for the 16th IPL season. The right-arm pacer may be the best choice to replace Prasidh Krishna.

