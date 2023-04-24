IPL 2023: 3 players who stood out in this weekend's double-headers 

After three weeks of exhilarating cricket, the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 began its fourth week with a double-header weekend on Saturday (April 22).

The afternoon game on Saturday saw the two two-year-old franchises, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and the Gujarat Titans (GT), go head-to-head against each other. It proved to be an indifferent game where GT snatched a victory from the jaws of defeat, with LSG gifting the defending champions a memorable win.

A few hours later, the Punjab Kings (PBKS) trounced the Mumbai Indians (MI) in their own backyard in a high-scoring encounter.

On Sunday (April 23), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated the then-league leaders Rajasthan Royals (RR) to win their fourth game of the season.

Later in the night, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) dominated the proceedings against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens and became the first team to win five games this season to go top of the table with ten points.

Across the four high-quality matches, some individuals upped their game and proved influential for their respective franchises. On that note, let's take a look at the three of those players who stood out in this weekend's double-headers.

#3 Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) - 4/29 vs MI

Arshdeep Singh is currently the joint-highest wicket-taker of IPL 2023 [IPLT20]

The only bowler to feature on this list, Arshdeep Singh, bowled a special spell in PBKS' thrilling win over MI at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday (April 22).

On the back of two impressive knocks from Sam Curran (55 off 29) and Harpreet Singh Bhatia (41 off 28), PBKS registered a high total of 214/8 in the first innings.

However, given the nature of the pitch at Wankhede, no total was going to be safe for the visitors. PBKS needed to bowl tight lines and had a tough task to restrict the star-studded MI batting attack in the second innings.

While Sam Curran, Nathan Ellis, and Rahul Chahar leaked runs at a combined economy rate of 11.7, it was Arshdeep who stole the show with his magnificent spell of 4/29 in four overs.

The left-arm pacer dismissed Ishan Kishan on his very first ball before bowling an expensive second over of 12 runs. However, Arshdeep came back strong at the death and put a halt on Suryakumar Yadav's incredible knock of 57 (off 26).

Arshdeep was tasked with defending 16 runs off the last over of the game, and two quality batters in Tim David and Tilak Verma were at the crease for MI. Remarkably for PBKS, the 24-year-old exhibited some magnificent displays of death bowling.

He first broke the middle stump against Tilak Verma before replicating the magic moment once again on the very next ball against Nehal Wadhera. The left-armer gave away just two runs to win Punjab their fourth game of the IPL 2023 season.

#2 Glenn Maxwell (RCB) - 77 off 44 vs RR

Glenn Maxwell in action for RCB [IPLT20].

Continuing his ominous batting form, Glenn Maxwell once again played the role of an 'attacking savior' for RCB in their clash against then IPL table-toppers Rajasthan.

After putting RCB to bat first, Trent Boult rocked their batting line-up early on, dismissing Virat Kohli on the golden duck before getting the better of Shahbaz Ahmed in the third over.

Despite saving Maxwell for the middle and later overs, RCB sent the Aussie maestro within the third over. Incredibly for his side, Maxwell launched a counter-attack on the RR bowlers and took the game to them.

Alongside the in-form Faf du Plessis, Maxwell didn't let the Rajasthan bowlers further their grip on the match. The two overseas batters stitched up their third consecutive 100+ partnership at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Manipulating the field, Maxwell scored six boundaries and four maximums en route to his match-winning 77 off 44. Du Plessis, meanwhile, was run out after making a 39-ball 62.

Despite RCB's struggle for runs in the death overs, Maxwell and Du Plessis did enough damage to lead their side's total to 189/9. With Jos Buttler (0) and Sanju Samson (22) both failing to make a mark, RCB defended the score at home and won the game by seven runs.

#1 Ajinkya Rahane (CSK) - 71* off 29 vs KKR

Ajinkya Rahane was at his best vs KKR [IPLT20]

Once considered a Test specialist, Ajinkya Rahane's performance at the IPL 2023 has taken everyone by surprise. Following his sumptuous knocks against MI and RCB, the Indian veteran played one of the best knocks of the season when he clobbered 71* runs off only 29 balls at Eden Gardens against KKR.

Naturally a batter with sound technique and composure, Rahane has been at his attacking best in the yellow of CSK, striking at a wondrous rate of 199.05 in the tournament as of now.

Against KKR, Rahane struck at a breathtaking rate of 244.83 and clobbered six boundaries and five lusty maximums during his unbeaten stay. Apart from his exquisite drives and lofted strokes, the former RR and KKR batter even displayed that he has the skills to scoop and even reverse scoop behind the wickets.

On the back of Rahane's brilliant knock and two vital contributions from Shivam Dube (50 off 21) and Devon Conway (56 off 40), CSK smashed their highest-ever IPL total against KKR.

The MS Dhoni-led unit comfortably won the game by a huge margin of 49 runs in the end, as Rahane bagged his second Player of the Match award of this IPL season.

Poll : 0 votes