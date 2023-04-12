The Delhi Capitals have had a torrid start to their IPL 2023 campaign as they succumbed to their fourth consecutive loss on Tuesday, losing to the Mumbai Indians in a last-ball thriller at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Rohit Sharma’s side bowled out the opposition, making Delhi the first team to be all-out in the current edition of the IPL.

Delhi have looked out of sorts in the tournament so far in all three departments of the game. We take a look at three major reasons for Delhi Capitals' miserable run in the ongoing season of the IPL.

#1. David Warner's struggle at the top

David Warner has been struggling with his timing in IPL 2023

Skipper David Warner is having a torrid time with the bat, facing serious trouble with timing the ball. Despite scoring three half-centuries in four matches, the left-handed Aussie opener has struggled with his timing, which is reflected in his strike-rate as well.

In four matches, the Delhi Capitals opener has scored 209 runs at a strike-rate of 114 - a stat below par by the explosive opener's standards. Warner hasn't hit a single six so far, highlighting the struggles he is facing with the bat.

Warner's slow knocks have been one of the major reasons for the Delhi Capitals' failures in the current season as it has put immense pressure on a relatively inexperienced middle-order to up the ante.

#2. Axar Patel's under utilization with the bat

Axar Patel is going through a purple patch with the bat

Axar Patel has been the lone bright spot in the Delhi Capitals' otherwise struggling batting line-up. The all-rounder has been in terrific form with the bat, scoring runs across formats in international cricket recently.

It would be justified to say that Patel has been in the form of his life with the bat. Despite his evident purple patch, the DC team management has inexplicably not promoted him in the batting-order yet, allowing him to face fewer deliveries batting at number seven.

The left-hander's promotion in the batting order could not only mean control in the fall of wickets but could also give Delhi a chance to score more runs with the in-form batter getting more deliveries.

#3. Prithvi Shaw's inconsistency hurting Delhi Capitals

Prithvi Shaw's inconsistency at the top is hurtin Delhi Capitals badly

Over the last few years, a major reason for the franchise's success has been strong performances from the top-order. Prithvi Shaw's explosive starts in the powerplays were instrumental in the side getting off to a flying start, eventually helping the incoming batters cut loose.

However, 2023 has been a forgettable season for the diminutive right-hander so far as he has struggled miserably with the bat.

Shaw's struggles have doubled skipper Warner's problems as he is not getting any time to settle as well as exposing a relatively young middle-order early in the game.

