IPL 2023: 3 reasons why Jason Behrendorff to Mumbai Indians is a good move

Mumbai Indians (MI) have been one of the smartest teams when it comes to operating in the trade window as they have managed to pick some utility players for themselves over the years.

The best examples of this have to be the trades of Quinton de Kock in 2019 and Trent Boult in 2020. The duo were a crucial part of MI's incredible IPL 2020 campaign when they became only the second team to defend their IPL title.

The five-time champions did have a tough IPL 2022 season as they had to let go of match-winners and will be keen to get back into the playoffs in the upcoming season.

They seem to have begun well, with the acquisition of Australian left-arm pacer Jason Behrendorff from the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for just INR 75 lakhs. Here are three reasons why this could end up being a smart trade by the Mumbai Indians:

#3 Role clarity as former Mumbai Indians player

Over the years, the Mumbai Indians franchise has shown loyalty towards its players and has given them a clear role in how they can contribute to the team's success. Behrendorff was with MI during their victorious IPL 2019 season and he played five matches, picking up as many wickets.

He has also single-handedly won Australia a T20I against India in Guwahati and that could be his role with MI as well - swing the new ball and get early wickets. Getting wickets in the powerplay is something Mumbai struggled to do consistently last year and this signing could have well solved that issue.

#2 Quality backup for Bumrah, Archer

ANSHUMAN🚩 @AvengerReturns Wanted him last year itself, but MI didn't go for him. Welcome to Mumbai Indians King. Bumrah, Archer, Behrendorff @mipaltan Wanted him last year itself, but MI didn't go for him. Welcome to Mumbai Indians King. Bumrah, Archer, Behrendorff @mipaltan 🔥 https://t.co/bAUCWfLM4G

In an ideal world, Mumbai Indians have always liked to play two quality overseas pacers alongside Jasprit Bumrah as their pace trio. With Jofra Archer likely to be available for the IPL 2023 season, Behrendorff could form a lethal combination.

Mumbai could also get the luxury of bowling Behrendorff in the powerplay and saving most of Bumrah and Archer's overs for the latter stages. However, even if Archer isn't fit, Behrendorff is certainly a quality backup and a genuine wicket-taker.

#1 Upgrade on previous options

R A T N I S H @LoyalSachinFan Now we got Jason Behrendorff so it's time to release Tymal Mills, Unadkat, Thampi, Meredith and Daniel Sams. Now we got Jason Behrendorff so it's time to release Tymal Mills, Unadkat, Thampi, Meredith and Daniel Sams.

Mumbai Indians went all-out for Ishan Kishan and an injured Jofra Archer in last year's Mega Auction and that hurt them as they couldn't pick their first-choice fast bowlers, both Indian as well as overseas.

The likes of Basil Thampi, Tymal Mills and Jaydev Unadkat were expensive and Riley Meredith blew hot and cold. Hence, Behrendorff's signing brings some much-needed experience to the bowling attack. The 32-year-old will be keen to bring his A-game to the table for a franchise that has shown faith in him again.

Poll : 0 votes