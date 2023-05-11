IPL 2023: 3 records that can be broken in today's KKR vs RR clash 

Games are coming thick and fast as the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are set to square off against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 56th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at Eden Gardens n Thursday, May 11.

It will be a must-win game for both KKR and RR, who are in a similar position after winning five games in 11 matches so far. Rajasthan are placed ahead of Kolkata in the points table due to their better net run rate.

While the Knight Riders have won three of their last four games, RR's recent form hasn't been very encouraging as they have lost five out of their six outings.

Every IPL game offers both participating teams a chance to reach certain milestones. Hence, some records are on the verge of being shattered during this upcoming game as well.

On that note, let's take a look at the top three milestones that could be reached in today's KKR vs RR fixture.

#3 Sanju Samson will play his 150th IPL game

A true fan favorite, Sanju Samson will be playing the 150th game of his IPL career when he faces KKR on Thursday.

The RR skipper made his IPL debut as an 18-year-old for Rajasthan. So far after playing 149 IPL games, Samson has mustered 3,834 runs at an average of just below 30 and at a strike rate of 137.08.

Moreover, if the wicketkeeper-batter manages to make his 150th IPL appearance a memorable one and scores at least 75 runs tonight, he will complete 6,000 T20 runs. As of yet, only 10 Indian players have amassed over 6,000 T20 career runs.

#2 KKR could become the team to beat RR the joint-most times in the IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders have always had an edge over the Royals. The Kolkata-based franchise have won four of their last six games against RR.

Overall, KKR have defeated RR 14 times across 24 total matches in IPL history. Only Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have trounced RR more times than KKR. Both MI and CSK have won 15 IPL games against RR.

A win over the Royals on Thursday would take KKR to the top of the list and make them the franchise with the joint-most wins over the Rajasthan outfit alongside MI and CSK.

#1 Yuzvendra Chahal could become the highest-ever wicket-taker in IPL history

Yuzvendra Chahal is on the verge of scripting history on Thursday. The wily leg-spinner, who has been part of the cash-rich league for a decade now, has picked up 183 wickets across 141 innings in his IPL career.

With a superlative four-wicket haul against Hyderabad in his previous outing, the former RCB spinner equalled Dwayne Bravo's tally for the all-time wicket-taking tally.

Another wicket against KKR tonight will take Chahal above Bravo on the list and make him the all-time highest wicket-taker in IPL history.

