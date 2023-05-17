IPL 2023: 3 records that can be broken in tonight's PBKS vs DC clash 

Match 64 of the ongoing IPL 2023 will see Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on the Delhi Capitals (DC). The upcoming game is scheduled to be played at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Wednesday, May 17.

Both PBKS and DC played their last league game against each other when the former defeated the home team in Delhi.

The Shikhar Dhawan-led side have played 12 games with six wins and as many losses. With 12 points and an NRR of -0.268, they are placed in the eighth position on the table.

Delhi, meanwhile, are languishing at the bottom of the standings with just eight points after 12 games. They are already out of the competition but will look to end their campaign on a high.

Every IPL game offers both participating teams a chance to reach certain milestones. Hence, some records are also on the verge of being shattered during the upcoming game as well.

On that note, let's take a look at the top three landmarks that could be reached in today's PBKS vs DC fixture.

#3 Arshdeep Singh could become PBKS' fourth-highest wicket-taker of all time

Arshdeep Singh for PBKS [IPLT20]

One of India's rising stars, Arshdeep Singh could write himself into the history books tonight. If the left-arm pacer bags three scalps against DC, he will become Punjab Kings' fourth-highest wicket-taker of all time.

Arshdeep has bagged 56 scalps at an average of 26.5 across 49 innings and is the fifth-highest wicket-taker in the franchise's history. Just ahead of him is Mohammed Shami, who took 58 wickets during his stint with PBKS.

Tonight's clash against DC will also mark Arshdeep's 50th IPL fixture.

#2 Shikhar Dhawan could become the first-ever player to hit 750 fours in IPL

Shikhar Dhawan in action for PBKS [IPLT20]

Shikhar Dhawan, undoubtedly one of the IPL's legends, has largely remained unsung despite amassing a staggering number of runs throughout his career.

Across 214 innings, Dhawan has mustered 6,599 runs, with the help of 748 fours and 147 sixes. Another two fours would see him complete 750 fours, thus making him the first-ever player to achieve the landmark in IPL history.

Moreover, if he goes on to hit at least three maximums in Dharamsala, Dhawan will become only the tenth Indian to smash 150 sixes in IPL history.

#1 David Warner could surpass his own record

David Warner in action for DC [IPLT20]

Another consistent run-getter in IPL history, David Warner will have a golden chance to topple his own record when he faces PBKS on Wednesday.

The DC skipper holds the record for scoring the most runs against a particular franchise in IPL history, with him amassing 1,075 runs against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

However, Warner has also mustered 1,059 runs against the Punjab Kings. If the southpaw goes on to score at least 17 runs, he will surpass his own record of scoring the most runs against one single franchise in IPL history. This time PBKS could be the team to leak the most number of runs against a single IPL player.

Poll : 0 votes