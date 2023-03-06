IPL 2023: 5 Players who might be playing in their final IPL season

The 16th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will begin soon and will once again follow the standard home-and-away schedule. IPL 2023 will feature 10 teams, 10 unique stadiums, and non-stop cricket action.

Gujarat Titans (GT) continued to flex their muscles and showcase their talent throughout 2022. Eventually, the Hardik-Pandya-led team won the prized championship in their inaugural campaign.

Anticipation is high for the 2023 season, which may also be the last for many players. Big stars like Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo have already announced their retirement from the league. They will now assume the coaching positions within their teams.

This article will take a look at five players who could be playing in their final season during the 16th edition of the tournament.

#1 Amit Mishra (Lucknow Super Giants)

Mishra could be playing in his final IPL season this year

Unexpectedly, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) purchased veteran Indian leg-spinner Amit Mishra for his basic price of Rs. 50 lakhs during the 2023 auction. After three years, the 40-year-old will once again compete in the tournament.

With 154 IPL games and 68 international matches for India under his belt, he adds a ton of experience. Amit Mishra is the equal third-highest wicket-taker in the league with 166 wickets under his belt, underlying his skill and experience.

However, given his age, it is unlikely that the veteran will compete in the tournament in future editions. Therefore, fans of the spinner should use this year's edition of the tournament to witness Mishra play in front of them one more time.

Could Warner call time on his IPL career this season?

David Warner, who ranks among the league's top run scorers, will presumably play his final season in the league in 2023.

The southpaw has had one of the most distinguished IPL careers and has been one of the highest run-scorers in the tournament. He has amassed 5881 runs in the tournament so far and led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to the 2016 championship.

He is still regarded as one of the best T20 players in the game, but with his age catching up to him as well as the emergence of a plethora of young talent, 2023 might see Warner call time on his IPL career.

Piyush Chawla is an experienced player who might be playing in his final IPL season

An unexpected purchase at the bidding table was seasoned Indian spinner Piyush Chawla. Chawla was recruited by Mumbai Indians (MI) for a base salary of Rs. 50 lakhs. Chawla was on the squad that won the 2011 ICC ODI World Cup.

The 34-year-old cunning spinner has 165 IPL games under his belt and a wealth of expertise to offer any team that he plays for. He is regarded as a dangerous spinner who can turn a game around, and is an experienced campaigner.

Despite this, he has not been a regular feature in the tournament in recent years and, with his age catching up to him, it is likely that he will be playing in his final season. Chawla will have to put in some impressive performances during this year's tournament if he is to be retained or be sold during future editions of the league.

#4 Shikhar Dhawan (Punjab Kings)

IPL 2023 could be Dhawan's final IPL season

Shikhar Dhawan was cut from the national squad despite being one of India's most reliable players in the ODI format due to his poor strike rate. This has raised questions as to his future in international cricket, as well as his career when it comes to the shortest format of the game.

The southpaw opener, who will lead the Punjab Kings (PBKS) team in the 2023 tournament, will be looking to silence all of his doubters in this regard. While he may not have had the most impressive strike-rate in recent years, Dhawan is a consistent player who can be counted on to spend time at the crease, anchor an innings and score big runs.

Dhawan's best score in the league is 106*, which he scored against Delhi Capitals in 2020. This might feel like a lifetime ago, especially when one considers the young talent that has been coming through, as well as the form that Jos Buttler has been in over the past few months.

It is therefore possible that Dhawan could be playing in his final season in the Indian Premier League, particularly if he fails to match the performances of other opening batsmen in the tournament, especially with the younger generation vying for crucial positions on teams.

#5 MS Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings)

Will we see the last of MS Dhoni in IPL 2023?

When MS Dhoni retires from the IPL, it will undoubtedly be a turning point for many cricket enthusiasts. The four-time championship winning captain will most likely play in his final season of the tournament in 2023.

One of the most respected and admired captains, Dhoni is known for his sharp cricketing intellect and knack for finding gems on the cricket field. He has become synonymous with keeping calm under pressure and winning matches for his team from even the most difficult positions.

Since the tournament will have a home-and-away format in 2023, MS Dhoni may retire after that season. He has publicly stated that he wishes to play his final IPL season in front of the Chennai crowd, and may get his wish later this year.

