IPL 2023 auction: 3 overseas fast bowlers Mumbai Indians can target if Jofra Archer isn't fit again

Mumbai Indians (MI) went after England speedster Jofra Archer aggressively in the last IPL mega auction and acquired his services for a whopping INR 8 crore. They knew that Archer would only be available from the IPL 2023 season as he was recovering from an injury.

But the dream of seeing Archer and Jasprit Bumrah bowl in tandem was too good for the five-time champions to give up on his pursuit. This meant that they had to compromise on other bowling options and that affected their IPL 2022 season as they finished rock-bottom.

Archer faced another stress fracture in his back and there are reports that he will be back to playing competitive cricket in early 2023. However, Mumbai Indians will want to look at backups to ensure they don't repeat their mistake of putting all their eggs in one basket.

On that note, let's take a look at three overseas fast bowlers that MI can target in case Jofra Archer is unavailable for IPL 2023:

#3 Dushmantha Chameera

Vikram 🏏⚽ @shortarmpull Chameera released, MI go for him please Chameera released, MI go for him please

Dushmantha Chameera has had his injury woes and has been in and out of the Sri Lankan side of late. However, when fit, he has shown the ability to terrorize the opposition batters with his pace and aggressive lengths.

He was also impressive for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) last season, picking up nine wickets from 12 games. With LSG having released the Sri Lankan speedster, Mumbai Indians can certainly give serious thought to snapping him up, with his ability to use the long handle coming as an added bonus.

#2 Nathan Coulter-Nile

Rahul @Containment_Zon MI all set to buy their favourite player Nathan Coulter-Nile again in the auction. #IPLAuction MI all set to buy their favourite player Nathan Coulter-Nile again in the auction. #IPLAuction

Nathan Coulter-Nile may not have as much pace as a fully fit Jofra Archer, but certainly knows the Mumbai Indians' team culture and environment, having been a part of their victorious team in 2020.

Coulter-Nile played a fine role as a support pacer to Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult and also contributed with some handy runs down the order. With the Australian having been released by the Rajasthan Royals, MI may well bring one of their former players back to the franchise and expect him to shine once again.

#1 Jason Holder

Mumbai Indians @mipaltan



Lots of discussion on the West Indian all-rounder here in MI LIVE! Paltan, what's your take? 🤔



#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #AalaRe #IPLAuction @Jaseholder98 A fierce bidding war for Jason Holder! ⚔️Lots of discussion on the West Indian all-rounder here in MI LIVE! Paltan, what's your take? 🤔 A fierce bidding war for Jason Holder! ⚔️Lots of discussion on the West Indian all-rounder here in MI LIVE! Paltan, what's your take? 🤔#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #AalaRe #IPLAuction @Jaseholder98 https://t.co/rPlDfDzO5K

LSG's decision to release Jason Holder raised quite a few eyebrows due to the various skills that he brings to the table, especially in the shortest format of the game. Many teams, especially the Mumbai Indians, can benefit greatly from the West Indian all-rounder's services.

Bowling with the new ball or at the death, batting in the top order, or unleashing sixes as a finisher, Holder has shown that he can do it all. Although he doesn't have the express pace of Archer, Mumbai Indians tried to buy him in last year's auction and can certainly see him as the bowling all-rounder that Archer is.

Poll : 0 votes