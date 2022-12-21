IPL 2023 Auction: 3 players worth over ₹10 crores who are likely to face steep fall in their value

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has revolutionized cricket economically. Traditionally, cricketers used to be paid a lot less. With the advent of the famed T20 league, there are a lot more opportunities available - even for players who don't play regularly for their national teams.

Usually, cricketers in their 'prime' are in extremely high demand. However, it can be tough to sustain over a long period of time - particularly if they play all three formats of the game. This has led to a decline in their demand in the market.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who were once bought for over ₹10 crores but might not fetch a big deal at the IPL 2023 Auction.

#1. Kyle Jamieson

New Zealand fast bowler Kyle Jamieson was signed by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for a record ₹15 crores in the IPL auction ahead of the 2021 edition. However, his performances in the format have been a pale shadow of his exploits in Test cricket.

In 2021, he took nine wickets in nine matches at an economy rate of 9.61 runs per over. Although he gave batting depth to RCB, he failed to step up in his primary role. He is not a regular feature in the New Zealand T20 setup either.

There might be certain teams who will be on the lookout for the tall and lanky Kiwi pacer. However, it is unexpected that he will be a high-profile signing that starts in any team as a first-choice overseas option.

#2. Kane Williamson

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson was retained by the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for a massive price tag of ₹15 crores ahead of the IPL mega auction in 2022. However, he failed to live up to the expectations. He had a terrible season, failing to strike even at run-a-ball throughout the tournament.

Williamson's prime in the IPL came from 2017 to 2020. In the 2018 edition, he won the Orange Cap - scoring 735 runs at a strike rate of 143 and leading SRH to the final in David Warner's absence. He improvised a lot in that period and became a high-utility anchor for the Hyderabad-based franchise.

Since IPL 2021, Williamson's performances have been abysmal. His form in international T20Is has not been particularly impressive either. He is likely to be picked in the auction but it is improbable that any team will sign him for a high amount.

#3. Jhye Richardson

Australian fast bowler Jhye Richardson went to the Punjab Kings for a massive ₹14 crores in the 2021 auction. However, he featured in just three matches throughout the season, with an average of 39.

The 26-year-old, who opted out of the auction for the 2022 edition, has been very impressive in T20 cricket this year, taking 7 wickets at an average of 12.11 and with an economy rate of just 6.57.

With there being no shortage of quality pace bowling options post the mega auction, he will not be a first-choice overseas starter for most teams currently.

