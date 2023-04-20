IPL 2023 Match 27, PBKS vs RCB: Predicted playing XIs of both teams

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 27 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) in Mohali on Thursday, April 20.

PBKS and RCB have had a lot of history with each other and have endured slightly contrasting fortunes this year. While the Kings have punched above their weight and have notched up three wins from five games, the Royal Challengers have underperformed and have managed only two victories from an equal number of matches.

Here are the predicted playing XIs for both teams for Match 27 of IPL 2023 between PBKS and RCB.

Note: Playing XIs are bound to vary majorly in IPL 2023, with the introduction of the impact player rule as well as captains having the chance to name their side after the result of the toss is known.

PBKS vs RCB: PBKS Predicted Playing 11 vs RCB in IPL 2023

Will Shikhar Dhawan be fit to take on RCB?

Shikhar Dhawan missed PBKS' previous game with a niggle, and Sam Curran captained the side in his absence. Curran stated that Dhawan is expected to be back soon, and the veteran could take the reins back on Thursday.

If Dhawan doesn't make the grade, Atharva Taide could get another opportunity at the top of the order. Prabhsimran Singh, who has failed thrice in a row now, will also be under pressure to deliver against a potent RCB bowling attack.

Liam Livingstone is slowly reaching full fitness. If the Englishman passes his tests, PBKS will have to pick two from Matthew Short, Sikandar Raza and Livingstone. With no official word on his fitness, though, it's safe to assume that Short and Raza will continue.

PBKS' predicted playing XI for Match 27 of IPL 2023: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Sikandar Raza, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh.

Impact player candidates: Rishi Dhawan, Mohit Rathee, Vidwath Kaverappa, Harpreet Bhatia, Nathan Ellis.

PBKS vs RCB: RCB Predicted Playing 11 vs PBKS in IPL 2023

Virat Kohli has blown hot and cold this year

Despite losing their previous game, RCB have no real reason to make any changes to their side.

The young trio of Mahipal Lomror, Suyash Prabhudessai and Vyshak Vijaykumar will need to step up and take responsibility for the Royal Challengers, who might continue to be without Josh Hazlewood.

Wayne Parnell has been a touch expensive, but RCB should retain faith in the South African as Hazlewood continues his recovery process.

Karn Sharma could come in as an impact substitute if the pitch in Mohali offers turn, with Prabhudessai being the prime candidate if Bangalore bat second.

RCB's predicted playing XI for Match 27 of IPL 2023: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj, Vyshak Vijaykumar.

Impact player candidates: Suyash Prabhudessai, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Sonu Yadav, Karn Sharma.

Poll : Who should PBKS pick if Liam Livingstone is available? Sikandar Raza Matthew Short 0 votes