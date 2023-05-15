IPL 2023 Playoffs Qualification Scenario for all teams after CSK vs KKR match

The IPL 2023 Playoffs race has become more intense after the Kolkata Knight Riders defeated the Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday, May 14.

CSK had an opportunity to seal their place in the playoffs with a win against KKR, but the Super Kings lost the game against the Knight Riders by six wickets.

Half-centuries from Rinku Singh and Nitish Rana helped the Knight Riders chase down a 145-run target against the Super Kings. With this win, KKR have moved up to the seventh position in the standings with 12 points from 13 matches, while CSK are second with 15 points from 13 games.

Here's a look at the updated IPL 2023 Playoffs Qualification scenarios for all teams after the CSK vs KKR match.

#1 Have Gujarat Titans qualified for IPL 2023 playoffs?

Gujarat Titans are at the top of the standings after 61 matches in the league stage. They have earned 16 points from 12 matches. GT are almost through to the next round, but they need one more win to secure the elusive 'Q'.

If GT win their next match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad or the last league game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, the defending champions will be through.

#2 How can CSK qualify for IPL 2023 playoffs?

CSK still have a good chance of qualifying [Image: IPL]

CSK's road to the playoffs has become a little trickier after the defeat against the Kolkata Knight Riders. The Super Kings have 15 points in their account after 13 matches.

If CSK win their next match against Delhi Capitals, they will qualify. However, if CSK lose, they will be reliant on other teams for a Top 4 finish.

#3 How can Mumbai Indians make it to IPL 2023 playoffs?

Mumbai Indians are third in the IPL 2023 standings with 14 points from 12 matches. They can finish in the Top 2 of the points table if they win their remaining two matches, against the Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Even if MI win one of their two games, they are likely to finish in the Top 4. However, if Mumbai lose both these matches, they will have to rely on other teams.

#4 How can LSG finish in Top 4?

Lucknow Super Giants can secure their qualification with wins against Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders in their remaining two game. If they win one, LSG will end with 15 points.

Lucknow will then have to hope that not more than three teams end with 16 or more points in their account.

#5 How can RCB qualify for IPL 2023 playoffs?

RCB have received a big boost in their net run rate [Image: IPL]

RCB kept themselves alive in the race to the IPL playoffs with a 112-run win against the Rajasthan Royals. They have also boosted their net run rate to +0.166.

If RCB continues its winning momentum and registers wins over the Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Bangalore-based franchise will have a massive chance of finishing in the Top 4.

#6 How can Rajasthan Royals still qualify for IPL 2023 playoffs?

Rajasthan Royals still have an outside chance of qualifying for the IPL playoffs despite the 112-run loss against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. RR need a big win against the Punjab Kings in their last league stage match.

Also, RR need that GT beat RCB and SRH, LSG beat MI and KKR, and SRH beat RCB. RR can finish fourth in that scenario.

#7 How can Kolkata Knight Riders qualify for IPL 2023 playoffs?

Kolkata Knight Riders have an outside chance of qualifying for the next round as well. KKR needs to win their last league match against the Lucknow Super Giants by a big margin.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda 🏻



📸: JioCinema/IPL



#IPL2023 #CSKvsKKR #crickettwitter KKR clinched a crucial win against CSK as the tournament is wide open for now📸: JioCinema/IPL KKR clinched a crucial win against CSK as the tournament is wide open for now 🙌🏻📸: JioCinema/IPL#IPL2023 #CSKvsKKR #crickettwitter https://t.co/2cpoLt9kFy

Next, KKR will have to hope that GT beat RCB and SRH also beat RCB, PBKS beat RR, DC beat PBKS, and MI beat LSG. If KKR has a good net run rate, they can progress.

#8 How can Punjab Kings qualify for IPL 2023 playoffs?

Punjab Kings have dropped to the eighth spot in the standings after the Kolkata Knight Riders' win over the Chennai Super Kings. However, PBKS still have a decent chance of qualifying.

If PBKS beat DC and RR, they will end the league stage with 16 points. If Punjab improve their net run rate as well, they can advance to the next round.

#9 Can SRH still make it to IPL 2023 playoffs?

Sunrisers Hyderabad are ninth in the standings with eight points from 11 matches. SRH's chances are less than 5 percent, but they still have a chance. First and foremost, Hyderabad needs to defeat Gujarat Titans, RCB, and Mumbai Indians.

If their net run rate is good and not more than three teams have more than 14 points, then SRH can qualify on the basis of the net run rate.

Poll : 0 votes