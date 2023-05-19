IPL 2023 Playoffs Qualification scenarios for all teams after SRH vs RCB match

The race to the IPL 2023 Playoffs has become more interesting after yesterday's match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad. RCB beat SRH by eight wickets in a high-scoring contest at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

Virat Kohli roared back to form with a century, while Faf du Plessis scored a magnificent half-century as the Royal Challengers Bangalore earned two more points and bolstered their chances of qualifying for the IPL 2023 playoffs.

They've a chance to finish in the Top 2 as well now! IPL 2023 Points Table - RCB back in the Top 4.They've a chance to finish in the Top 2 as well now! https://t.co/m2dIiS98kl

Sunrisers Hyderabad have already been eliminated. Even the Delhi Capitals have no chance of qualifying, whereas the Gujarat Titans have confirmed a Top 2 finish. Here's a look at the IPL 2023 playoffs qualification scenario for the other seven teams.

#1 How can Chennai Super Kings qualify for IPL 2023 playoffs?

Chennai Super Kings have their fate in their own hands. If CSK win their last league match against the Delhi Capitals on Saturday, the MS Dhoni-led outfit will qualify for the playoffs.

If CSK lose against DC, they will have to hope that either Gujarat Titans defeat Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders beat Lucknow Super Giants or Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Mumbai Indians.

#2 How can LSG make it to IPL 2023 playoffs?

Lucknow Super Giants have the same qualification scenario as CSK. They need to win their final league stage match against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

If LSG lose against KKR, they will end with 15 points. Then, they will have to hope that either GT beat RCB, DC beat CSK by a decent margin or SRH beat MI.

#3 How can Royal Challengers Bangalore qualify for IPL 2023 playoffs?

Royal Challengers Bangalore have a 54.2% chance of qualifying for the next round. They will play their last league stage match against the Gujarat Titans on Sunday evening.

If RCB win that match by a big margin, they will be through to the next round. In case RCB lose, they will have to hope that SRH beat MI and they have the best net run rate among other teams that finish on 14 points.

#4 How can MI make it to IPL 2023 playoffs?

Mumbai Indians no longer have their fate in their own hands. Even if MI beat SRH on Sunday, their playoff spot will not be locked.

MI need a win against SRH, and then they will have to hope either CSK, LSG or RCB lose their last league stage match. If MI lose, they will likely be eliminated from the tournament.

#5 Can Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings or Kolkata Knight Riders still qualify for IPL playoffs?

Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders have similar playoffs qualification scenario. All three teams need to win big in their last league game. RR and PBKS will be up against each other tonight, while KKR will battle LSG tomorrow.

Next, they will have to hope that RCB and MI lose their last league stage matches by big margins. The team with the best net run rate would then join CSK, GT and LSG in the playoffs.

