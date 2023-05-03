IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings after the Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals game  

In what was a low-scoring thriller, Delhi Capitals (DC) trounced Gujarat Titans (GT) by five runs in Match 44 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The clash took place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, May 2.

After deciding to bat first on a track that offered assistance to the bowlers, DC found themselves in trouble at 23/5 after just five overs.

Mohammed Shami breathed fire with the new ball and sent back Phil Salt, Priyam Garg, Rilee Rossouw and Manish Pandey to claim the best-ever figures by a GT bowler. Shami bowled his four overs straight with the new ball and ended his spell with a brilliant 4/11.

Aman Hakim Khan and Axar Patel then steadied the ship somewhat for DC, adding 50 runs for the fifth wicket before Mohit Sharma dismissed Patel. DC needed Aman Khan to hold his end, which he did magnificently to bring up his maiden IPL fifty.

Ripal Patel provided the much-needed finishing touches with his 13-ball 23 to lead his side to a first innings score of 130/8.

Although it should have been a comfortable chase for GT, they ended up making a meal of it after getting off to a poor start.

DC bowlers started their defense with some venom, reducing GT to 32/4 in 6.4 overs. While both Shubman Gill and Vijay Shankar scored six, Wriddhiman Saha and David Miller were sent back for ducks.

Hardik Pandya remained calm in the situation, kept taking singles and found the odd boundaries to keep the scoreboard ticking. Pandya added 62 runs for the fifth wicket with Abhinav Manohar, who struggled during his 33-ball 26.

With GT needing 33 off the last two overs, Rahul Tewatia poured life into the game for his side when he clobbered DC's star pacer Anrich Nortje for three consecutive sixes.

David Warner threw the ball to Ishant Sharma, who had the tough task of defending 12 runs against Pandy and a high-flying Tewatia. Remarkably, Ishant used all his experience and dismissed Tewatia before giving away just six runs off the over to win the game for DC in exhilarating fashion.

Delhi Capitals remain 10th on the points table despite their win over Gujarat Titans

Due to their horrendous start to their IPL 2023 campaign, the Delhi Capitals are still tenth in the points table following their hard-fought win over Gujarat Titans on Tuesday.

After losing their first five matches of the tournament, DC have won three of their last four encounters and have bagged six points from nine games. Their net run rate of -0.768 is still the worst among all ten teams.

GT, meanwhile, moved to the top of the table after their win over the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their previous game. Although they are still on the top of the points table, the Pandya-led side endured their third defeat of the tournament. Their net run rate currently stands at +0.532.

On that note, here are the updated IPL 2023 standings:

An exciting double-header in on the cards for fans on Wednesday (May 3). The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are set to host the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a day game before the Punjab Kings (PBKS) host the five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in Mohali.

