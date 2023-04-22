IPL 2023: Predicting 3 batters who could score the most runs in today's MI vs PBKS fixture 

Match 31 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see Mumbai Indians (MI) take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS). As per the , the much-awaited fixture will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, April 22.

Mumbai have won three consecutive matches on the bounce after losing their first two matches. They are sixth in the and a win tonight could take them to fourth.

Meanwhile, Punjab have won and lost three matches each. They won their first two matches before losing two on the trot. The side have played under Sam Curran in their last two matches.

The upcoming game in Wankhede is expected to be a run-fest. With both teams having quality batters in their ranks, fans should expect a high-scoring encounter. On that note, let's take a look at three batters who could score the most runs in today's match between MI and PBKS.

#3 Liam Livingstone - PBKS

Liam Livingstone raising his bat after a fifty [IPLT20]

After missing the first two weeks of the season, Punjab's marquee player Liam Livingstone played his first IPL 2023 in the previous game against Bangalore. Although he failed to deliver in that game and was trapped in front for only two runs, the Englishman will be eager to contribute for his side on Saturday.

The pitch at Wankhede might just be what Livingstone requires to get back into his ominous form. With the lack of big names in the PBKS batting unit, the hard-hitting all-rounder is expected to play a vital role for the franchise.

#2 Tilak Verma - MI

Tilak Verma raising his bat after a fifty [IPLT20]

Perhaps the most impressive youngster of the tournament, Tilak Verma has continued from where he left off last year.

Last season, he scored 397 runs in 14 matches, at an average of 36.09. Verma started this season with a bang, scoring 84* from just 46 balls against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). He has looked in supreme touch while batting, playing both pace and spin admirably well.

The 20-year-old sensation is once again MI's top run-getter this season, having mustered 214 runs at an average of 53.5 and at a wonderful strike rate of 158.5. Verma is in red-hot form and it wouldn't be a surprise if he manages to get amongst runs tonight.

#1 Rohit Sharma - MI

Rohit Sharma in action for MI [IPLT20]

The PBKS bowlers should be wary of Rohit Sharma's threat with the bat up top. Although he hasn't racked up a big score in the tournament so far, he has looked lethal and will take on the PBKS bowlers right from the start.

Moreover, no batter has scored more IPL runs at the Wankhede Stadium than Rohit, who knows the venue inside out. The local lad has mustered 1,819 runs at an average of 33, which includes 13 half-centuries.

The 'Hitman' has played 28 matches against Punjab and scored 768 runs at an average of 33.39 and a strike rate of 139.89. He will be rearing to add to his tally on Saturday.

