IPL 2023: Predicting 3 batters who could score the most runs in today's RCB vs KKR match 

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be in action today when they go up against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 36 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The much-awaited fixture will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, April 26.

Placed fifth in the , RCB are on a two-game winning run, having beaten Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their previous two encounters. A win tonight might take them to third place.

Kolkata, meanwhile, are in a desperate need of a victory following their poor first half of the campaign. The Nitish Rana-led side have won just two games so far and are yet to register a win since their memorable victory over the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 13.

Chinnaswamy’s surface is known as a batting paradise. Being filled with star batters, the two teams are likely to be involved in a high-scoring affair.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who could score the most runs in today's RCB vs KKR clash.

#3 Glenn Maxwell - RCB

Glenn Maxwell is in red-hot form [IPLT20]

Once considered an inconsistent batter with high potential, Glenn Maxwell has finally found his feat with the Bangalore franchise.

The 'Big Show' of Australian cricket has been one of the most lethal batters in IPL 2023, mustering 253 runs at an average of 42.17. Moreover, his breathtaking strike rate of 188.81 is the second-best behind Ajinkya Rahane (199.05) among the batters who have scored over 150 runs this season.

In his last five outings, Maxwell has notched up three half-centuries for RCB and will look to continue his red-hot form against KKR as well.

#2 Jason Roy - KKR

Jason Roy rasing his bat after a fifty vs CSK [IPLT20]

Named as a replacement for Shakib Al Hasan, Jason Roy has enjoyed a decent start to his maiden stint as a KKR player.

In his first game, Roy played a gritty knock against the Delhi Capitals (DC). The English opener, who is renowned for his hard-hitting abilities, top-scored for his side with a 39-ball 43 on a quite tricky and spin-friendly track in Delhi.

In the next game against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the right-hander looked in his usual self and clobbered 61 runs off just 26 balls despite batting in the middle-order.

Roy is likely to open the innings for KKR at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, where the 32-year old is expected to cherish his batting and use the small ground dimensions to assert his authority.

#1 Faf du Plessis - RCB

Faf du Plessis raising his bat after a fifty [IPLT20]

Probably the most consistent and prolific batter in the first half of the tournament so far, Faf du Plessis will be the player KKR would hope to send back as early as possible.

The current Orange Cap holder is the only batter to score over 400 runs in IPL 2023, having amassed 405 runs at an average of 67.5 with a strike rate of 165.3.

Du Plessis owns a lot of responsibilities for his side. In the absence of a strong middle-order, the South African has not only risen to his reputation but has also taken his game to the next level.

With the scores of 62, 84 and 62 in this last three matches, it wouldn't be a surprise if the 38-year old goes on to mount another big score against KKR.

Poll : 0 votes