IPL 2023: Predicting 3 batters who could score the most runs in today's RR vs CSK match 

Table-toppers Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and third-placed Rajasthan Royals (RR) will go up against each other in Match 37 of the ongoing Indian Premier League season (IPL 2023). The much-awaited encounter will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday, April 27.

This will be the second fixture between the two sides this season, with RR winning the first battle by just three runs in Chennai. However, the Royals have won just one of their last four fixtures and will look to get back to winning ways against the Super Kings.

CSK, meanwhile, are in top-notch form at the moment, having won their last three games. They are placed at the top of the table with ten points in seven games and seem to have found the right balance in all departments.

Batting looked difficult in the only game played in Jaipur this season due to the slow nature of the pitch and we are likely to see the trend continue. Batters from both sides will likely have to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears.

On that note, let's take a look at the three players who will score the most runs in Thursday's RR vs CSK tie.

#3 Devon Conway | CSK

Devon Conway has been in stellar form for the Chennai Super Kings this season [Credits: IPLT20]

Ever since joining CSK last season, Devon Conway has looked extremely assured and composed at the top of the order for the Men in Yellow.

After making 252 runs across seven matches in IPL 2023, Conway has already mustered 314 runs in seven IPL 2023 games so far. He is the third-highest run-getter of the tournament and has also notched up four consecutive half-centuries heading into this game.

Conway is adept at playing both spin and pace, which has helped CSK to a massive extent. The left-handed Kiwi has not only racked up scores on batting-friendly surfaces but has looked composed on tricky surfaces as well. His partnership with Ruturaj Gaikwad at the top of the order has been fantastic.

Given the red-hot form he is in, RR bowlers will have to be at their best to get rid of Conway as soon as possible.

#2 Jos Buttler | RR

Jos Buttler in action for the Rajasthan Royals [Credits: IPLT20]

Keeping Jos Buttler out of the action is hard for any opposition and the same might be the case once again in the upcoming match.

The star batter from England has been an integral part of RR over the years. Last season, he single-handedly demolished oppositions and scored 863 runs to win the Orange Cap.

In the ongoing campaign, Buttler has scored 244 runs in seven matches, at an average of 34.8. He has also scored three fifties and is RR's leading run-scorer.

The Englishman will enter this game after registering a duck in his previous game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). However, Buttler will take confidence from his 36-ball 52-run knock the last time he played against CSK at Chepauk earlier this season.

Moreover, his batting average of 53.2 is the best among batters who have scored more than 300 runs against CSK. The Super Kings bowlers must get their line and length right to prevent Buttler from scoring runs aplenty.

#1 Ajinkya Rahane | CSK

Ajinkya Rahane has been one of the most unexpected stories of the season for the Chennai Super Kings [Credits: IPLT20]

No surprises here as Ajinkya Rahane is the prime candidate to shine with the bat on Thursday.

The veteran batter has surprised everyone with his attacking and inventive approach for CSK in IPL 2023. Rahane has played five innings this season and scored 209 runs, at an average of 52.25. He has a strike rate of 199.05, which is the best in the league as well.

Fresh off his breathtaking unbeaten knock of 71 from just 29 balls against the Kolkata Knight Riders, Rahane will look to haunt his former franchise on Thursday. Moreover, there's every possibility for him to stand out in the fixture as he has plenty of experience playing at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Across 34 IPL innings at the venue, Rahane has mustered 1100 runs at an average of just below 40. His wicket will be key for RR as they look to return to winning ways.

