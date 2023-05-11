IPL 2023: Predicting 3 bowlers who could pick up the most wickets in today's KKR vs RR clash

Two crucial points will be up for grabs when the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 56 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The much-awaited fixture will be played at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, May 11.

After playing 11 games each, both RR and KKR have had similar returns. While RR have won five and are placed fifth due to a better net run rate of +0.388, KKR are sixth on the standings with five wins and a net run rate of -0.079.

Eden Gardens has historically been a ground where spinners have found success. However, as far as IPL 2023 is concerned, the venue has seen several high-scoring encounters. It remains to be seen how the wicket plays when the two teams, with great spin bowling options, clash against each other.

On that note, let's take a shot at predicting three bowlers who could pick up the most wickets in today's KKR vs RR game.

#3 Trent Boult - RR

Trent Boult for RR [IPLT20]

Trent Boult missed the last game against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) due to a niggle but is expected to slot into the first XI against KKR.

Inarguably one of the best new-ball pacers around the globe, the Kiwi left-armer has a knack for inflicting early blows for his side. Across eight innings so far in IPL 2023, Boult has picked up 10 wickets at a strike rate of 18.6.

In 10 of their 11 games so far, KKR have lost at least one wicket inside their first six overs, meaning that Boult's threat could be a cause of concern for the hosts tonight.

#2 Varun Chakravarthy - KKR

Varun Chakravarthy celebrating vs PBKS [IPLT20]

Without a shadow of a doubt, Varun Chakravarthy has been the best bowler for the Knight Riders so far in the ongoing tournament.

The mystery spinner had a forgettable last season, where he bagged only six scalps in 11 matches. However, Chakravarthy has worked hard on his bowling and his 17 wickets across 11 IPL 2023 innings are a testament to it.

In the previous game against the Punjab Kings (PBKS), the 31-year-old returned with great figures of 3/26 at Eden Gardens and KKR will hope Chakravarthy replicates his heroics from that game once again as they look to add two more crucial points tonight.

#1 Yuzvendra Chahal - RR

Sanju Samson and Yuzvendra Chahal for RR [IPLT20]

It's no surprise that Yuzvendra Chahal is our prime candidate to pick up the most wickets in tonight's game.

After picking up just one wicket in three games, Chahal bounced back terrifically to claim a fantastic four-wicket haul in his last outing against SRH. On a day where all RR bowlers were blasted for runs, Chahal was only shining light for them as he single-handedly kept his side in the game.

The IPL 2022 Purple Cap winner has picked up the joint-second-most wickets this season, having scalped 17 times across 11 matches.

Apart from this, Chahal also has some phenomenal numbers against the KKR outfit, having taken 24 wickets at an average of 24.08 across 20 games against them.

One wicket short of becoming the highest-ever wicket-taker in IPL history, the 32-year-old will be banking on his ominous form to do wonders at the Eden Gardens tonight.

