IPL 2023: Predicting 3 bowlers who could pick up the most wickets in today's RR vs RCB fixture 

In what will be one of the most important encounters, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) are set to cross swords against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 60th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The upcoming game will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday, May 14.

Rajasthan, who started their season on a high, are placed fifth on the table with six wins and as many losses after 12 games.

RCB, meanwhile, have lost three of their last four games and also are in a desperate need of a win. They are seventh on the standings with 10 points after 11 games.

RCB bowlers haven't been great, especially in their last two outings. They leaked 187 runs against Delhi away from home before failing to defend 200 runs against Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium.

Rajasthan, on the other hand, were impressive against Kolkata in the previous game. However, they also leaked over 210 runs in two of their three games prior to that.

Both RCB and RR bowling units will be adamant in putting on a show today and make full use of what the Jaipur surface has to offer. On that note, let's take a look at the three bowlers who could be amongst wickets in the clash against RR vs RCB.

#3 Josh Hazlewood - RCB

Josh Hazlewood for RCB [IPLT20]

RCB's marquee signing, Josh Hazlewood lit up the stage in his first season. Across 12 IPL 2022 games, the Australian pacer bagged 20 wickets at a brilliant strike rate of under 14.

However, due to an injury, he missed the first half of IPL 2023. He has played three games thus far in the season and has taken three scalps at a strike rate of 18.00.

Although he has looked far from his best, Hazlewood would be rearing to get into the thick of the action. One of the best pacers across all three formats, the lanky right-armer is known for picking up crucial wickets at every stage of the game and will look to do the same against RR as well.

#2 Wanindu Hasaranga - RCB

Wanindu Hasaranga bowling vs KKR [IPLT20]

Wanindu Hasaranga developed into one of the most crucial players for RCB when he took 26 wickets in the IPL 2022 season.

With his guile and ability to vary his pace swiftly, the Sri Lankan can be a handful in Jaipur, where spinners are likely to dominate.

Joining the team after three games, Hasaranga has bagged nine wickets across eight outings so far this season.

Despite leaking runs, Hasaranga brought RCB back into the game against Mumbai when he dismissed both Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma in the span of just three balls. The 25-year old will looking to be more tighter with his lines today and trap RR batters in his plan.

#1 Yuzvendra Chahal - RR

Yuzvendra Chahal has been magnificent for RR [IPLT20]

It has once again been a wonderful IPL campaign for Yuzvendra Chahal. The Indian magician has been picking up wickets for fun and has been excellent in deceiving the opposition batters.

The second-highest wicket-taker this season (21 wickets in 12 games), Chahal's exceptional skills and experience make him an invaluable asset to the Royals' bowling unit. In only his last two outings, the 32-year old has bagged two consecutive four-wicket hauls.

With large boundary dimensions in Jaipur, Chahal is expected to use his guile to tempt the opposition batters to go after him. RR will certainly be hoping their leading IPL wicket-taker of all-time delivers today as well.

