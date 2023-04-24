IPL 2023: Predicting 3 bowlers who could pick up the most wickets in today's SRH vs DC fixture 

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals (DC), two teams at the bottom of the table, are set to clash horns in Match 34 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The IPL 2023 game will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday, April 24.

Hyderabad will enter the game on the back of successive defeats against Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). They are placed ninth in the standings with just two wins in six games in what has been a highly disappointing start.

DC, meanwhile, will be more confident following their first win of the season in their last game against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). However, after a horrendous start to their IPL 2023 campaign, the Capitals are still languishing at the bottom of the table with five losses and the worst net run-rate in the league.

The wicket at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium has yielded mixed returns so far. While the Rajasthan Royals (RR) scored 200-plus runs in the first game at the venue, Punjab Kings (PBKS) struggled to cross 150 in the next match in Hyderabad.

Spinners and pacers with variations are likely to play a significant role in the game.

Both DC and SRH, despite their struggles, have some top bowlers within their squads. As they gear up to face each other in IPL 2023, it is important to weigh up who could make a significant impact in that department, especially with some favorable matchups.

On that note, let's take a shot at three bowlers who could pick up the most wickets in Monday's match between SRH and DC.

#3 Marco Jansen - SRH

Marco Jansen celebrating after picking up a wicket vs the Punjab Kings [IPLT20]

Marco Jansen began his IPL 2023 campaign on a prolific note, picking up six scalps in his first three outings. It was only in his previous game against CSK that the South African pacer went wicketless for the first time this season. He also struggled to stem the run flow as Devon Conway took him to the cleaners.

Jansen is known for moving the new ball up front and some underperforming DC batters might be put under pressure by the tall left-armer on Monday. The SunRisers pacer will certainly hope to replicate what RR's Trent Boult did to the likes of Prithvi Shaw and Manish Pandey.

#2 Kuldeep Yadav - DC

Kuldeep Yadav celebrates a wicket with his teammates [IPLT20]

Kuldeep Yadav hasn't been able to recreate his form from IPL 2022 in the ongoing tournament. However, it is safe to say that he is amongst the most skilled wrist spinners in the league.

With his guile and craft, Kuldeep can outfox any opposition batting line-up on his day. The SRH batting line-up will certainly have at least three overseas batters and the chinaman bowler is expected to put them under the pump and create chances for his side.

Moreover, the 28-year old has fared well recently, having picked up four wickets in the last two games. Kuldeep will also take confidence from his decent record in Hyderabad, where he has scalped 11 wickets in as many games at a respectable economy of under eight.

#1 Mayank Markande - SRH

Mayank Markande has been one of the bright spots in a struggling start to IPL 2023 for SRH [IPLT20]

Picked up for just ₹50 lacs at the IPL 2023 mini auction, Mayank Markande went under the radar for SRH when they purchased him. However, he has made his presence felt this season.

The young leggie has bowled terrifically well so far this season, picking up eight wickets across just four innings and at an immaculate average of 12.5. He is the highest wicket-taker for his franchise at the moment.

The DC batters will not take Markande lightly given his recent form as well as his superlative record at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium. In just three outings in Hyderabad, the right-arm tweaker has picked up eight wickets at an average and strike rate of 9.00 and 9.17, respectively.

SRH will be hopeful that Markande continues to shine against DC as well as they look to move up the standings and make a bid for the playoffs.

Poll : 0 votes