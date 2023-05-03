IPL 2023: Predicting 3 bowlers who could pick up the most wickets in tonight's PBKS vs MI clash

Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will clash in Match 46 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. As per the , the much-awaited encounter will be played at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra in Mohali on Wednesday, May 3.

Punjab are sixth in the points table with five wins in nine games. They defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their previous outing at Chepauk.

Mumbai, meanwhile, are currently seventh in the table with eight points in as many games. The five-time champions trounced Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a high-scoring thriller in Mumbai in their previous game.

The surface in Mohali proved to be a nightmare for the bowlers last time around when the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) clobbered 257 runs in their innings. As many as 458 runs were scored over the 40 overs.

Given that the surface in Punjab is known for assisting batters, the bowlers will have their task cut out. Having said that, both PBKS and MI have world-class bowlers who will look to make a mark in the game.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who can pick up the most wickets during the PBKS vs MI contest.

#3 Jofra Archer - MI

Jofra Archer for MI [IPLT20]

Jofra Archer has been in and out of the side due to some niggles throughout IPL 2023. The marquee player returned to the playing XI in the last game against RR and looked good in his spell of 1/35 against his former franchise.

Archer, who can be as good as anyone when fully fit, will look to build on his performance from the previous game and deliver for MI against PBKS.

Moreover, the last time he played at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, the English superstar dished out his career-best figures of 3/15 against Punjab in 2019. He will look to recreate the same performance on Wednesday.

#2 Piyush Chawla - MI

Piyush Chawla celebrating a wicket vs RR [IPLT20]

What a wonderful purchase Piyush Chawla has been for the Mumbai franchise this season. The wily leg-spinner has been a vital part of MI's bowling attack, inflicting crucial blows in the middle overs.

With 13 scalps at an average of 17.3, Chawla is currently the joint-third-highest wicket-taker in the tournament.

The 34-year-old also knows the surface in Mohali, having previously been part of the Punjab franchise. In fact, no other bowler has taken more IPL wickets than Chawla's 24 scalps at the said venue. Rohit Sharma will hope Chawla brings all his experience and manages to haunt back his former franchise tonight.

#1 Arshdeep Singh - PBKS

Arshdeep Singh of Punjab Kings [IPLT20]

One of India's rising stars, Arshdeep Singh will be one of the prime candidates to be amongst wickets against MI. A bowler who generates enough movement with the new ball before causing trouble with his pinpoint yorkers, Arshdeep is a vital asset for PBKS.

The joint-second-highest of the season with as many as 15 wickets in just nine appearances, Arshdeep will be the one to watch out for tonight.

Moreover, he will be riding high on confidence following his superlative spell of 4/29 when he last played against MI at the Wankhede Stadium. The 24-year-old rattled the stumps in that particular encounter and will undoubtedly back himself to do the same in Mohali.

