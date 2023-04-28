IPL 2023: Predicting 3 players who will pick up most wickets in today's PBKS vs LSG tie

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will lock horns in match number 38 of the ongoing IPL 2023 at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Friday, April 28.

Both teams have four wins and three losses to their names at this juncture. However, the KL Rahu-led LSG side are placed fourth in the points table, due to a net run rate of 0.547. PBKS, on the other hand, occupy the sixth spot in the standings with a net run rate of -0.162. A victory in the forthcoming encounter will take them into the top four.

This will be the second time that these two sides will square off this season. LSG and PBKS had earlier battled it out at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow in the 21st league match of IPL 2023.

The contest proved to be a thrilling one, with Punjab eking out a two-wicket victory and successfully chasing down a 160-run target.

Ahead of the upcoming PBKS vs LSG fixture, let's take a look at three players who could pick up the most wickets in the game.

#1 Arshdeep Singh

Left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh has emerged as PBKS's go-to man with the ball in this year's cash-rich league. From troubling the batters with the new ball to bowling miserly spells at the back end of the innings, he has excelled in both roles.

The talented pacer has picked up 13 wickets from seven games and has bowled at a decent economy rate of 8.16. Arshdeep has been the leading wicket-taker for his team this season and is placed fifth on the Purple Cap list.

The 24-year-old is just two scalps away from reclaiming the Purple Cap. Arshdeep was the pick of the Punjab bowlers in the team's previous encounter against Mumbai Indians (MI), registering figures of 4/29 in four overs.

#2 Ravi Bishnoi

Leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi has bowled a number of impactful spells for LSG this season. KL Rahul will back the crafty bowler to come up with yet another impressive outing this time around.

While Bishnoi has just eight wickets from seven appearances, he has an impressive economy rate of 7.77 to his name.

He failed to get going in the side's previous encounter against Gujarat Titans (GT), conceding 49 runs in four overs without picking up a single wicket. However, his abilities cannot be ignored, and Bishnoi could very well prove to be LSG's trump card in this clash.

#3 Sam Curran

Sam Curran made headlines at the IPL 2023 mini-auction after he became the most expensive player in the tournament's history as he was signed by PBKS for a whopping ₹18.50 crore.

He has done a decent job with the ball so far, claiming five wickets from seven outings. However, he is still searching for the kind of form he showed at the T20 World Cup in Australia last year. Curran picked up 13 wickets from six games and was instrumental in England's title-winning campaign.

With the tournament entering its second half, now is the time for the all-rounder to step up and win games for his team.

Poll : 0 votes