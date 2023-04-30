IPL 2023: Predicting 3 players who will score most runs in today's CSK vs PBKS tie

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) will lock horns in the 41st match of the ongoing IPL 2023. The afternoon fixture will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday, April 30.

CSK have won five of their first eight matches this season and are placed fourth in the points table. Their three-match winning streak ended after they suffered a 32-run loss to the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their previous game.

MS Dhoni and Co. will want to get back to winning ways as they look to amass crucial points at this juncture of the tournament.

The edition has proved to be a mixed bag for PBKS so far. With four wins and as many losses, Punjab occupy the sixth spot in the standings. The Shikhar Dhawan-led side lost to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 56 runs in their last match.

This will be the fourth match of IPL 2023 at the venue. The first match of the season at MA Chidambaram Stadium was a high-scoring one, with both CSK and LSG crossing the 200-run mark.

The second contest saw RR post a target of 176 and eke out a narrow three-run win over Chennai. The most recent match at the stadium was a low-scoring encounter, as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) finished 134/7 after their 20 overs after being asked to bat first.

Here, we take a look at three players who could score the most runs in today's CSK vs PBKS clash.

#3 Ruturaj Gaikwad - CSK

CSK opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad has been a prolific run scorer for his team in IPL 2023. The right-handed batter has impressed many with his performances this season as well.

He is currently placed fifth on the Orange Cap list, aggregating 317 runs from eight outings at an average of 45.29. Gaikwad has crossed the 50-run mark twice, including a spectacular 92-run knock against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the inaugural match of IPL 2023.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#IPL2023 #DCvsSRH #Cricket Updated Orange Cap list after match no. 40 of IPL 2023 🏏 Updated Orange Cap list after match no. 40 of IPL 2023 🏏#IPL2023 #DCvsSRH #Cricket https://t.co/PckoedZ5G6

The 26-year-old has 12 fifties and one century to his name from 44 matches in the cash-rich league. He has the ability to bat long and score big runs. Don't be surprised if he takes the Punjab bowlers apart in the forthcoming contest.

#2 Shikhar Dhawan - PBKS

PBKS captain Shikhar Dhawan has a tremendous record in the tournament. With 6478 runs from 210 innings, the veteran opener is the second-highest run-getter in the league's history, only behind Virat Kohli (6957 runs from 223 innings).

Dhawan kicked off his IPL 2023 campaign with a 40-run knock against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He followed it up with sensational knocks of 86* and 99* against RR and SRH, respectively.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#IPL2023 #CricketTwitter Shikhar Dhawan becomes the third Punjab Kings’ player to remain unbeaten on 99 in the IPL 🏏 Shikhar Dhawan becomes the third Punjab Kings’ player to remain unbeaten on 99 in the IPL 🏏🔴#IPL2023 #CricketTwitter https://t.co/WNwC9nUYhY

The southpaw had to miss three matches due to a shoulder injury. However, he has recovered from the same, returning to lead the side in their previous outing. He has mustered 234 runs from five innings.

While he was dismissed for just one run in his most recent appearance, he will be eager to bounce back and get back into his groove.

No other batter has scored more runs against CSK than Dhawan. The seasoned campaigner has hit 1029 runs versus the Chennai-based side in 44 games.

#1 Devon Conway - CSK

Left-handed batter Devon Conway has emerged as the standout performer with the bat for CSK in the latest edition of the IPL. He is their highest run-getter this season, striking 322 runs from eight matches.

The opener has been on a roll in IPL 2023, becoming the ninth batter in the league's history to hit four half-centuries on the trot.

Conway has performed exceptionally well at the MA Chidambaram Stadium this year, registering scores of 47, 50 and 77* from his three matches at the venue. The in-form batter could very well continue his dream run in Chennai, scoring the most number of runs in the clash against PBKS.

Poll : 0 votes