IPL 2023: Predicting 3 players who will score most runs in today's KKR vs SRH tie

The 19th match of IPL 2023 will see Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) square off against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday, April 14.

KKR are placed fourth in the IPL 2023 points table with four points from three games. Hyderabad, on the other hand, are ninth in the standings, having won only one out of their three matches.

The Knight Riders are coming into the game on the back of two wins. They will be high on confidence after beating defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in a last-ball thriller in their last outing. With 29 runs required off the last over, Rinku Singh clobbered five consecutive sixes to seal the tie for KKR.

SRH, on the other hand, opened their IPL 2023 account after two defeats in their first two matches. They produced an all-round performance to thrash Punjab Kings (PBKS) by eight wickets and will look to continue their winning run.

The wickets in Kolkata are known to be belters in the first innings before slowing down as the match progresses. Hence, the team winning the toss will look to bat first and pile up runs on the board.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who can score the most runs in today's KKR vs SRH tie.

#1 Aiden Markram

After registering a duck in the first game, SRH skipper Aiden Markram looked in good touch against PBKS. He scored an unbeaten 37 off 21 balls, with the help of six boundaries, and stitched together a match-winning 100-run partnership with Rahul Tripathy.

The South African batter played some good-looking shots on both sides of the park. Markam also had a good outing for South Africa against the Netherlands before landing in India.

Markaram's knock against Punjab and his overall form will boost his confidence ahead of the KKR game.

#2 Venkatesh Iyer

After a sedate outing in the first two games, Venkatesh Iyer finally lived up to his potential against Gujarat. He scored a 40-ball 83, a knock laced with eight boundaries and five sixes, to help KKR's cause.

The knock will give Venkatesh a lot of confidence when they play against SRH. The left-handed batter is good on both the front and back foot and knows the conditions in Kolkata very well, which is why he is expected to be among the highest run-scorers in the match.

#3 Rahul Tripathi

Rahul Tripathi is a treat to the eye when he gets going. He can play shots all round the park and can win a game single-handedly.

Tripathi showed his abilities with his match-winning 74* off 48 balls, including 10 boundaries and three sixes against the Kings.

Being a former KKR player, the right-handed batter is very well aware of the prevailing conditions at Eden Gardens and knows most of the opposition players. Hence, he has a very good chance of finishing as the highest run-scorer in tonight's IPL 2023 match.

Poll : 0 votes