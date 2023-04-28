IPL 2023: Predicting 3 players who will score most runs in today's PBKS vs LSG tie

The 38th match of IPL 2023 will see the Punjab Kings (PBKS) square off against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali on Friday, April 28.

Both teams have four wins from seven games but find themselves in different halves of the IPL 2023 points table. While LSG are placed fourth in the standings with a net run rate of +0.547, PBKS are sixth with an inferior net run rate of -0.162.

Lucknow lost their last game against the defending champion Gujarat Titans (GT) by seven runs. The bowlers did well to restrict Hardik Pandya and Co. to 135/6 but the batters failed to get their team over the line. KL Rahul scored a half-century but couldn't accelerate, while the middle order failed as LSG could only muster 128/7.

PBKS, on the other hand, edged out five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in their last game. The Kings posted 214/8 on the back of all-round batting performances before restricting Mumbai to 211 to win the game by 13 runs.

The PCA Stadium in Mohali is expected to produce a decent batting wicket, with the average score expected to be around 150-170. Both teams have some in-form batters who can make the most out of the wicket on offer and add more runs to their tally.

On that note, let's take a look at the three players who could score the most runs in today's PBKS vs LSG tie.

#1 Kyle Mayers - Lucknow Super Giants

The left-handed batter has been LSG's second-highest run-scorer in IPL 2023, amassing 243 runs in seven matches, including three half-centuries, at a strike rate of 157.33.

The southpaw got off to a good start in the last game, scoring 24 off 19 balls against the Titans, but failed to convert it into a big knock. Kyle Mayers has a good attacking game, which has often provided Lucknow with an early impetus.

The opener will hope to continue the good work and retain his berth in the playing XI with star wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock waiting in the wings.

#2 Liam Livingstone - Punjab Kings

The star PBKS batter is yet to fire with the bat in IPL 2023, returning with scores of 2 and 10 in the two games he has played so far. However, he had a relatively good campaign with England before joining the Punjab squad.

Liam Livingstone will back himself to return to form as his side look to continue their winning run. The hard-hitting batter has good experience playing in Mohali and will look to make the most of his outing against LSG.

#3 KL Rahul - Lucknow Super Giants

KL Rahul has had a sluggish start to his IPL 2023 campaign but is slowly getting into the groove with two half-centuries in three games.

Despite scoring runs, he has received a fair bit of criticism for his below-par strike rate. The LSG skipper will look to shut down his critics with a brisk knock against the Kings.

Given his experience of playing at the venue, Rahul will fancy himself to play a big knock against PBKS.

Poll : 0 votes