IPL 2023: Predicting 3 players who will score most runs in today's SRH vs MI tie

The 25th match of IPL 2023 will see SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) lock horns with Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Tuesday, April 18.

Both teams endured a poor start to their IPL 2023 campaign, losing their first two games. But they have since bounced back by winning the next two matches. While MI are placed eighth in the standings, SRH find themselves in ninth spot.

Both teams thrashed the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their last outings. While SRH defeated KKR by 23 runs, Mumbai humbled the Knight Riders by five wickets. Both teams will be brimming with confidence and will look to continue their winning run in the competition.

The surfaces in Hyderabad have been competitive, with batters and bowlers both having a say in the two IPL 2023 games played at the venue so far.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who will score the most runs in today's SRH vs MI clash.

#1 Harry Brook - SRH

After a string of failures early in the tournament, Harry Brook smashed an excellent century off just 55 deliveries against KKR.

The English batter is slowly getting to know the Indian wickets and will be oozing with confidence ahead of SRH's clash against MI.

Although he doesn't have the best of records in Hyderabad, scoring 26 runs in two games, expect Brook to play a defining knock on Tuesday.

#2 Suryakumar Yadav - MI

After several sub-par outings, Suryakumar Yadav finally returned to form against KKR. He scored a quickfire 43 off 25 balls as MI chased down 186 runs with 14 balls to spare.

Suryakumar has been one of the most consistent batters in the IPL over the last few years. The right-handed batter's run-scoring spree eventually led to his India call-up in the shortest format, and the rest is history.

Suryakumar finally got his confidence back in the last game and will look to back himself to play another swashbuckling knock tonight. If the ball comes nicely onto the bat, the Mumbai-born player is expected to be among the runs.

#3 Rahul Tripathi - SRH

Rahul Tripathi is a treat to the eye when he gets going. He can play shots all round the park and can single-handedly win games for his side

Tripathi recently highlighted his abilities with a match-winning knock of 74* runs off 48 balls against the Punjab Kings (PBKS), a knock studded with 10 boundaries and three sixes. However, he had a below-par outing against Kolkata, managing only nine runs off four deliveries.

Tripathi will be desperate to be among the runs once again and playing in home conditions is certain to boost his confidence.

