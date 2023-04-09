IPL 2023: Predicting 3 players who will score most runs in today's SRH vs PBKS clash

Two teams that have had contrasting starts to their campaigns, SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), are set to lock horns in Match 14 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The encounter is scheduled to be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday, April 9.

After two consecutive losses, SRH will be under the pump to open their account this season. They faced a humbling defeat against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) before going down to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their last game.

Punjab, meanwhile, have commenced their campaign on a high, winning both of their encounters so far. They beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their opening fixture and continued their winning momentum with a tight win over RR on Wednesday, April 5.

The first game in Hyderabad in this year's IPL saw 203 runs being posted in the first innings. Given some batting-friendly conditions at the venue, it is once again expected to be a run-fest on Sunday.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who can score the most runs in today's SRH vs PBKS ggame

#3 Prabhsimran Singh - PBKS

Prabhsimran Singh of PBKS [Pic Credit: IPLT20]

Prabhsimran Singh announced himself in the IPL with a blistering knock against Rajasthan in the last match. The 22-year-old has a reputation for his hard-hitting skills on the domestic circuit and displayed some phenomenal strokeplay during his 34-ball 60-run knock as well.

With Jonny Bairstow ruled out of the competition, Prabhsimran might now have a golden opportunity to prove himself at the highest level. And with form on his side, the Punjab batter is tipped to score big again against SRH.

#2 Rahul Tripathi - SRH

Rahul Tripathi in action for SRH [Pic Credit: IPLT20]

SRH's batting unit has largely underperformed so far. Having top-scored in the last outing for his side and being the flamboyant batter he is, the onus will be on Rahul Tripathi to pile up runs on Sunday.

The 32-year-old had a superlative IPL 2022, where he amassed 413 runs, that too, at a strike rate of 158.24.

The No. 3 batter holds the key for his side as his aggressive approach is fundamental to SRH putting up a big score. Tripathi will be adamant that he replicates last year's heroics and be amongst the runs against Punjab.

#1 Shikhar Dhawan - PBKS

Shikhar Dhawan - the PBKS skipper [Pic Credit: IPLT20]

Shikhar Dhawan has benefitted from someone like Prabhsimran with him at the top. The veteran has anchored the Punjab innings perfectly in the first two matches, which has paid dividends.

He has already amassed 126 runs in two innings and will be keen to continue his merry run when they play SRH.

Moreover, Dhawan, who has previously played for two Hyderabad-based IPL franchises — the Deccan Chargers and SRH, will be happy to play at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium.

The southpaw has mustered 1378 runs at the venue and will look to add to his tally against his former employees.

