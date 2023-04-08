IPL 2023: Predicting 3 players who will take most wickets in today's RR vs DC match

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will lock horns with Delhi Capitals (DC) in the first game of Saturday's (April 8) doubleheader at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

Both teams have lost their previous fixtures and will be in search of a victory. While RR went down against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their first home encounter, the Capitals lost to defending champion Gujarat Titans (GT).

DC are yet to play as a unit and have lost both their games in IPL 2023. While there has been a lot of talk about Delhi's poor batting, their bowling hasn't been good either. Against GT, they failed to defend 163 runs at home, where batting wasn't easy. Young Sai Sudharsan scored an unbeaten half-century to take the team over the line.

The Capitals have a lot to think about their team combination and a few changes are on the cards for their game against RR.

Rajasthan, on the other hand, have played a good brand of cricket, despite losing their last game against Punjab. Their batting has been spot-on, with skipper Sanju Samson leading his troops from the front. The bowlers have also done a good job in the last game, barring KM Asif and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Having said that, the RR side have quite a few talented cricketers on the bench who could be looked at if the management is looking for replacements.

Overall, bowlers are once again likely to have a hard time on the Guwahati surface and will have to be on top of their lines and lengths.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who can pick up the most wickets in today's RR vs DC clash.

#1 Ravichandran Ashwin

The senior off-spinner had a spectacular outing against PBKS, finishing with figures of 1/26 from his four overs on a wicket where bowling wasn't easy.

With DC skipper David Warner opening the innings, Samson might be tempted to throw the ball to Ashwin inside the powerplay. The Indian spinner also boasts a good record against the southpaw.

Moreover, Ashwin has looked to be in rhythm in IPL 2023 and will look to put in another impressive performance today.

#2 Anrich Nortje

The DC pacer looked in fine form in his first IPL 2023 game against the Titans. Anrich Nortje hurried Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill with extra pace to knock them over.

DC will hope Nortje picks up the bulk of the wickets against the Royals, who have a star-studded batting order. The right-arm pacer can be expensive at times, but if he gets his line and length right, he could be deadly for opposition sides.

#3 Trent Boult

Senior New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult is an out-and-out wicket-taker who will take care of RR's new-ball duties. He had a brilliant outing in the first game against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), picking up two wickets.

However, his performance fell flat in the last game, when he conceded 38 runs from his four overs against Punjab.

Boult is an experienced customer with over a decade of international experience in his kitty and knows how to bounce back. The left-arm pacer enjoys a good record against DC openers, having dismissed Prithvi Shaw thrice previously.

