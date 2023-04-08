IPL 2023: Predicting 3 players who will score most runs in today's RR vs DC clash

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will square off against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 11th match of IPL 2023 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Saturday, April 8.

Both teams are coming into this game on the back of a defeat and will be desperate to return to winning ways.

DC have lost both their games so far and languish in the eighth spot in the points table. Delhi's main concern has been their batting, which is yet to fire in the competition. The think tank might rejig its batting unit in search of better results. Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, meanwhile, has traveled home for his marriage and will miss the game.

RR, on the other hand, succumbed to defeat against Punjab Kings (PBKS) after a winning start to their IPL 2023 campaign. They fell five runs short while chasing 198. Devdutt Padikkal's dismal form in the middle order might prompt the Royals' management to make some changes.

Jos Buttler is likely to miss this encounter due to an injury he copped up while fielding at the boundary in the last game.

The wicket in Guwahati was inducive to batting the other day and another high-scoring game is expected on Saturday.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who can score the most runs in today's RR vs DC game.

#1 Sanju Samson

The RR skipper has begun the tournament on a good note and will hope to carry the momentum into the next game.

Sanju Samson smacked a quickfire half-century in the first game against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) before his 25-ball 42 against the Kings. However, he will be disappointed not to finish on the winning side against PBKS.

With Buttler likely to miss out, Samson will have additional responsibilities, which might see him take measured risks. If the Keralite keeper-batter bats for a longer duration, there is a good chance he might finish as the highest run-scorer in the match.

#2 Rilee Rossouw

DC are likely to promote Rilee Rossouw up in the batting order in place of Mitchell Marsh, who will miss this game. The South African was out for a duck in the last game and will look to make amends against RR.

Rossouw is a destructive batter who has a hundred to his name against India in the shortest format in similar conditions.

The southpaw will relish the opportunity to bat at No. 3 as it will give him some time to settle before unleashing his shots.

#3 Yashasvi Jaiswal

The Royals opener is one of the most consistent run-scorers in the team. He, however, often doesn't receive the recognition he deserves due to the presence of heavyweights like Jos Butter and Sanju Samson in the RR setup.

Yashasvi Jaiswal already has a half-century under his belt and will look to build on it in the upcoming game.

The left-handed batter has a strong all-round game and is good on both the front and back foot, making him a real contender to finish as the highest run-scorer in today's contest.

