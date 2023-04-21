IPL 2023: Predicting 3 players who will take most wickets in today's CSK vs SRH clash

The 29th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will see Chennai Super Kings (CSK) square off against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday, April 21.

CSK have won three out of their five games and are currently placed third in the IPL 2023 points table. They edged out Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by eight runs in a high-scoring thriller in their last outing.

Although Ruturaj Gaikwad has witnessed a dip in form of late, Devon Conway and Shivam Dube have chipped in with significant contributions with the bat. CSK bowlers have also done well, with the Sri Lankan duo of Maheesh Theeksana and Matheesa Pathirana expected to perform better.

SRH, on the other hand, are ninth in the standings with two wins out of five games. After a poor start to their IPL 2023 campaign, Hyderabad won two games on the trot before going down against Mumbai Indians (MI) in their last match.

However, SunRisers have in-form spinners like Mayank Markande and Adil Rashid in their ranks, with the duo capable of exploiting the sluggish nature of the Chepauk wicket. SRH batters have blown hot and cold and will look to fire all cylinders as Hyderabad look to put their campaign back on track.

The last two games at the venue were high-scoring contests. However, Chennai's game against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) saw some turn, which will keep both sets of spinners excited.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who will take the most wickets in today's CSK vs SRH tie.

#1 Mayank Markande - SRH

The young leg-spinner has been in spectacular form ever since he was drafted into the playing XI. He has already picked up six wickets from three games at an excellent economy rate of 6.42.

Mayank Markande has dominated the middle overs and has provided breakthroughs whenever SRH have been under pressure.

He will hope to keep up the good work and will be keen to add to his tally as the Chepauk wicket assists spinners.

#2 Maheesh Theeksana - CSK

The mystery spinner from Sri Lanka has been an integral part of CSK ever since he joined the side ahead of IPL 2022. He picked up 12 wickets from nine matches at an economy rate of 7.46 last year.

However, Maheesh Theekshana has had a sub-par start to his campaign this year. He has scalped only one wicket in two matches and has been expensive as well, giving away runs at an economy rate of 10.38.

With Chepauk known to assist spinners, Theeksana will hope to bounce back on Friday. If he gets his rhythm, expect him to trouble the SRH batters.

#3 Marco Jansen - SRH

Left-arm pacer Marco Jansen has been among the wickets ever since he joined the franchise after completing his international commitments.

The South African has already picked up six wickets in three games at an economy rate of 8.73. The fact that he bowls most of his overs at the death makes his achievement even more impressive.

Jansen will be high on confidence and will have his tail up against CSK.

