IPL 2023: Predicting 3 players who will take most wickets in today's KKR vs SRH clash

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will square off against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 19th match of IPL 2023 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday, April 14.

KKR will be brimming with confidence after their last-ball win against defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT). With 29 runs required off the last over, Rinku Singh smashed five consecutive sixes to take his side over the line.

The two-time champions are currently fourth in the IPL 2023 points table, with four points in three games. They have won two back-to-back games and will hope to keep their winning run going.

SRH, on the other hand, secured their first win of the season after facing two defeats. Rahul Tripathi and skipper Aiden Markram looked good with the bat, while Marco Jansen and Mayank Markande starred on the bowling front.

The last game at Eden Gardens witnessed spinners dominating the proceedings in the second innings. It is likely to remain the same and bowlers are likely to have an impact on the result of the match.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who can take the most wickets in today's KKR vs SRH tie.

#1 Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine has been KKR's leading spinner for quite some time now. He has had a good start to his IPL 2023 campaign, picking up six wickets in three games and will be keen to add to his tally today.

With plenty of trickery in his armor, Narine could emerge as the highest wicket-taker in the match if introduced within the first six overs.

The opposition batters are likely to come hard to maximize the field restrictions and could fall prey to Narne.

#2 Mayank Markande

The leg-spinner made a splendid debut for Hyderabad, picking up four wickets and giving away only 15 runs in his four overs. He single-handedly restricted the Punjab Kings (PBKS) to 143/9 in their 20 overs.

Markande will relish bowling on a spin-friendly Eden wicket and will be a tricky customer to deal with. If the youngster manages to get his line and length right, he will be among the wickets on Friday.

#3 Varun Chakravarthy

After enduring a poor season last year, which saw him get benched, Varun Chakravarthy has worked hard to make his way into KKR's playing XI in IPL 2023.

Despite having a sub-par outing in the last game, Chakravarthy impressed in the first two games, picking up five wickets.

He has bowled an impeccable line and length and with the variation he has under his belt, the spinner from Tamil Nadu will be difficult to tackle for the SRH batters.

