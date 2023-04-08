IPL 2023: Predicting 3 players who will take most wickets in today's MI vs CSK clash

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns in the 12th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday, April 8.

MI have lost the only match they have played so far in IPL 2023, while Chennai won their last game after losing their first fixture against Gujarat Titans (GT).

CSK performed like a well-oiled machine against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), headlined by Ruturaj Gaikwad, who is the current Orange Cap holder with 149 runs from two matches.

The bowlers have also done relatively well, with skipper MS Dhoni utilizing them well. However, their only concern will be ace all-rounder Ben Stokes' dismal form with the bat.

MI, on the other hand, have been far from their best as a unit. They didn't bat well, barring Tilak Varma's unbeaten 84, and struggled with the ball as well. It will require a gigantic effort from Rohit Sharma and Co. to beat CSK.

The bowlers, meanwhile, will have a tough time bowling at the Wankhede Stadium, given that there is nothing in the wicket for them. They will have to bowl tight lines and lengths to curb the flow of runs and return with wickets.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who can pick up the most wickets in today's MI vs CSK clash.

#1 Jofra Archer

The England pacer had a sedate outing in his MI debut against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), conceding 33 runs from his four overs. He was taken apart by the in-form Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis.

However, Archer has been in good form since his return from injury and will back himself to be among the wickets as MI look to return to winning ways.

#2 Moeen Ali

CSK all-rounder Moeen Ali was spectacular with the ball in the last game, finishing with figures of 4/26 against the Super Giants. He kept things tight, making it difficult for batters to get after him.

Wankhede is known to be a deathbed for spinners, but with Dhoni behind the stumps, Moeen can be effective.

With Ishan Kishan opening the innings, CSK might be tempted to use the English all-rounder in the powerplay, with the ball going away for the batters.

#3 Piyush Chawla

Last night it was Amit Mishra who impressed everyone with his bowling exploits. Tonight, another senior leg-spinner, Piyush Chawla, will look to stamp his presence in the playing XI.

Chawla has plenty of experience playing in these conditions and knows how to get the better of the batters. Chennai have a few right-handers in their ranks, keeping the experienced spinner in the hunt for wickets.

